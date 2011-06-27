Outstanding 4WD! My 4th one, will keep this one until the wheels fall off. Unbelieveably reliable and extremely low maintenance costs to date. Has had much off road use and almost all rural highway miles. The newer SUVs are much more energy efficient and comfy, but this is one tough, reliable vehicle. Maybe that is why they are so popular at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Lewis army ranger bases. I have never had a wheel alignment as one has never been needed, even though I drive over logs and rough terrain on my property and on local BLM fishing holes. I am a stickler about doing maintenance ahead of schedule, such as fluids. Back seats fold flat for my 6 foot carcas to sleep when out with the bears.

Read more