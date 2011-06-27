2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Review
Pros & Cons
- Attractive inside and out, comfortable front seats, tough body-on-frame construction.
- Soft suspension, lethargic transmission, sloppy steering, no V8 available.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,591 - $2,850
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still a decent midsize SUV, the Montero Sport has nevertheless seen better days. It pales in comparison to modern competitors like the Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner and Mitsubishi's own Endeavor.
2004 Highlights
The base- and top-level trims, ES and Limited, have been dropped, but their features have been added to the remaining LS and XLS trims. As a result, both the LS and XLS now feature the more powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine, as well as standard 16-inch alloy wheels, new roof rails and new interior fabrics.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Down to earth,04/17/2010
After almost 6 yrs of owning it, I can't get rid of it I LOVE my car! This car grows on you, very faithful and it just looks prettier and prettier when it gets old! Hmm ! Unfortunate that it is NOT build anymore, I think I would buy myself a 2nd one. The others Endeavour and Outlander are just not the same never will be, it's another car.
combattracker5,09/07/2012
Outstanding 4WD! My 4th one, will keep this one until the wheels fall off. Unbelieveably reliable and extremely low maintenance costs to date. Has had much off road use and almost all rural highway miles. The newer SUVs are much more energy efficient and comfy, but this is one tough, reliable vehicle. Maybe that is why they are so popular at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Lewis army ranger bases. I have never had a wheel alignment as one has never been needed, even though I drive over logs and rough terrain on my property and on local BLM fishing holes. I am a stickler about doing maintenance ahead of schedule, such as fluids. Back seats fold flat for my 6 foot carcas to sleep when out with the bears.
Tracker,08/15/2008
I live in serious boonies in the northwest and need a real 4WD vehicle. I have had 3 XLS Sports, sold them all at 60,000 miles. Never had a single problem with any one and have been impressed by the 4WD capability coupled with decent (22 mpg Highway) mileage. The seats are a little short, stopping way before my knees, and it needs side bolsters for where I go. I wish the engine had a different drive belt. It rides rough, but it is tough! I cannot figure out why the resale value has been so low on these models. This is a much better off-road vehicle than my Yukon XL.
Reggie,07/21/2008
A solid off and on road vehicle. Bought it primarily for off road and touring. Ample seating and cargo. Take it to San Gabriel OHV, CA and Hungry Valley SVRA, CA (Gorman), up Los Angeles National Forest roads when it snows. Have taken it from Palm Springs to Joshua Tree N Park via the Berdoo Trail. It's a XLS A4WD and the rest. Majestically conquers terrain, climbs effortlessly, fords above knee deep, traverses narrow passes, handles well over snow and ice, amply protected underbelly and axles over boulders especially submerged ones, coasts effortlessly @ 85 mph on freeways and gives 18 mpg combined. Add to it killer looks. The last Mits with a body on frame construction.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
