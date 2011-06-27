  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(26)
2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive inside and out, comfortable front seats, tough body-on-frame construction.
  • Soft suspension, lethargic transmission, sloppy steering, no V8 available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still a decent midsize SUV, the Montero Sport has nevertheless seen better days. It pales in comparison to modern competitors like the Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner and Mitsubishi's own Endeavor.

2004 Highlights

The base- and top-level trims, ES and Limited, have been dropped, but their features have been added to the remaining LS and XLS trims. As a result, both the LS and XLS now feature the more powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine, as well as standard 16-inch alloy wheels, new roof rails and new interior fabrics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

5(69%)
4(23%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
26 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I LOve My Montero Sport
Down to earth,04/17/2010
After almost 6 yrs of owning it, I can't get rid of it I LOVE my car! This car grows on you, very faithful and it just looks prettier and prettier when it gets old! Hmm ! Unfortunate that it is NOT build anymore, I think I would buy myself a 2nd one. The others Endeavour and Outlander are just not the same never will be, it's another car.
92000 miles later
combattracker5,09/07/2012
Outstanding 4WD! My 4th one, will keep this one until the wheels fall off. Unbelieveably reliable and extremely low maintenance costs to date. Has had much off road use and almost all rural highway miles. The newer SUVs are much more energy efficient and comfy, but this is one tough, reliable vehicle. Maybe that is why they are so popular at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Lewis army ranger bases. I have never had a wheel alignment as one has never been needed, even though I drive over logs and rough terrain on my property and on local BLM fishing holes. I am a stickler about doing maintenance ahead of schedule, such as fluids. Back seats fold flat for my 6 foot carcas to sleep when out with the bears.
I require a 4WD
Tracker,08/15/2008
I live in serious boonies in the northwest and need a real 4WD vehicle. I have had 3 XLS Sports, sold them all at 60,000 miles. Never had a single problem with any one and have been impressed by the 4WD capability coupled with decent (22 mpg Highway) mileage. The seats are a little short, stopping way before my knees, and it needs side bolsters for where I go. I wish the engine had a different drive belt. It rides rough, but it is tough! I cannot figure out why the resale value has been so low on these models. This is a much better off-road vehicle than my Yukon XL.
Not a mere show piece.
Reggie,07/21/2008
A solid off and on road vehicle. Bought it primarily for off road and touring. Ample seating and cargo. Take it to San Gabriel OHV, CA and Hungry Valley SVRA, CA (Gorman), up Los Angeles National Forest roads when it snows. Have taken it from Palm Springs to Joshua Tree N Park via the Berdoo Trail. It's a XLS A4WD and the rest. Majestically conquers terrain, climbs effortlessly, fords above knee deep, traverses narrow passes, handles well over snow and ice, amply protected underbelly and axles over boulders especially submerged ones, coasts effortlessly @ 85 mph on freeways and gives 18 mpg combined. Add to it killer looks. The last Mits with a body on frame construction.
See all 26 reviews of the 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Overview

The Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is offered in the following submodels: Montero Sport SUV. Available styles include XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and LS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

Can't find a used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Montero Sport for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,283.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,323.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Montero Sport for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,273.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,500.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

