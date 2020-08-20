Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport for Sale Near Me
- 133,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
- 78,568 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 127,350 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 115,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
- 121,509 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
- 152,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,950
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,988
- 149,894 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
- 115,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
- 190,150 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
- 173,740 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 189,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
scott.76,10/11/2008
It's been a very solid vehicle. Not a single mechanical issue. It now has 85,000 miles on it. Some complaints I have are that after about an hour of driving I've got to get out and stretch my legs. The seat height is too low. It's definitely not a vehicle designed for a tall person. The roof is also quite low. The side steps aren't really functional so my seat is wearing because I essentially have to slide in and out. It handles great in the snow and does well off road. My sister bought an '03 Jeep grand Cherokee at the same time we bought our MS. They've had nothing but trouble with it. There's something to be said for the simple design of MS. Not a whole lot of gadgets that can break.
