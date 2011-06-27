  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(69)
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Enthusiastic 3.5-liter V6 on Limited and XS, attractive inside and out, comfortable front seats.
  • Overly soft suspension, lethargic transmission, sloppy steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A mid-packer in the mid-size SUV arena.

Vehicle overview

Blame it on a lack of imagination on the part of Mitsubishi?s name-creating factory, but the Montero Sport bears little resemblance to the full-size Montero, especially with this year?s dramatic redesign of the bigger sibling.

The Montero Sport is currently available in four trim levels: ES, LS, XLS and Limited. Each trim level comes in 2WD or 4WD. All 2001 Montero Sports are powered by one of two 24-valve, SOHC V6 engines: the 3.0-liter model or the 3.5-liter version. Coming soon to a dealership near you is the XS, equipped with the more powerful V6 and sporty trim inside and out.

Standard on all but the Limited and XS models is the smaller 3.0-liter, 173-horsepower engine. ES buyers receive power windows and door locks, single CD player, rear window wiper/washer and an overhead console with digital clock, map lights and compartments for sunglasses, garage door openers and security cards. Consumers stepping up to the LS will get three-spoke, 16-inch alloy wheels, tube-style side steps, a luggage rack, antilock brakes, driver's seat-height adjuster, 60/40 split-folding rear seat and tinted privacy glass. The Montero Sport XLS adds integrated fog lamps, eight-spoke alloy wheels, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass and outside thermometer, leather-wrapped steering wheel and remote keyless entry.

The Limited trim level comes standard with a 3.5-liter, 200-horsepower V6 engine. Other standard features on the Limited include body-colored door handles, mirrors and fender flares, integrated side steps, power sunroof, machine-finished alloy wheels and rear seat heaters.

Even with the larger engine, we found the Montero Sport to be underpowered when gaining elevation at a steady pace, with its four-speed transmission hunting for the appropriate gears. Slipping into four-wheel drive on-the-fly is easy with Montero Sport's well-placed shift lever, and there are seven available grab handles when the road gets rough. The interior layout is ergonomically sound and user-friendly, though door handles seem small and the stereo buttons are cluttered.

The Montero Sport's ergonomically sound and user-friendly interior features a center console with two cupholders, multiple power outlets, seats with lumbar support, two-tone trim and attractive fabrics. Outside, the vehicle shows off a body-colored front bumper, cross-hatch black grille, black tailgate garnish, striking bodyside molding, 16-inch alloy wheels, and 255/70 tires for the LS, XLS and Limited.

Mitsubishi offers a limited-slip differential for both 2WD and 4WD models, available as part of the XLS premium package or standard on the Limited. Not that you?d want to take this rogue on any serious dirt trails -- a combination of a soft suspension system and less-than-razor-sharp steering prohibits it from being an off-roader for anything more serious than the mucky parking lot of the Corn Cob Festival.

Although the Montero Sport deserves a consideration for your next SUV purchase, it shouldn?t be a sole contender merely based upon its looks.

2001 Highlights

Because the Montero Sport underwent an update last year, this midsize SUV pretty much remains static for 2001. You can now get the base level ES trim in a 4WD configuration, and later this year, the XS trim level debuts, with the 3.5-liter V6 from the pricey Limited model. A Lower Anchor Tether Child (LATCH) restraint system comes standard, and the light trucks meet LEV standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

5(56%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
69 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

321,000 and still going
nmcgahee,11/11/2014
My little Mitzi (After 200,000, they need a name) just turned 321,000 miles with only a radiator replacement at 200,000. I love this car. I just wish Mitsubishi still made them because I know she can't last forever. Biggest problem now will be finding parts when they are needed.
Perfect for me....
m67,09/19/2014
Yes, it is a rather tall-standing SUV, so you should expect the inherent flaws of being a bit top heavy and poor gas mileage. I bought my '01 XS used a few years ago and it has been a reliable daily driver without fail. These vehicles were very well made and with proper care will last many years; mine is nearly 15 years old and still looks and drives perfectly.
Mits. Montero Sport LS 4X4
lukin4mikey,09/22/2011
I first liked this SUV when my parents had bought one brand new back in 2000, When they got it, it had 12miles, currently has 210+ and still running strong! I was in the market for a new vehicle and came across the same vehicle but a 4X4, it had 102,000 miles, only flaw was the transmission fluid had been contaminated by the lack of knowledge at jiffy lube, I purchased the montero sport and replaced the transmission since i have had NO PROBLEMS! it currently has 197,000 miles, The only thing i have done since is change the motor oil and she is still running strong! I would give it a 5 star rating! I absolutely love my Montero Sport and sad Mitsubishi has stopped making them! =(
New to me, LOVE IT
SarahM,07/01/2010
I just got this SUV after my old station wagon topped the 230,000 mile mark. I was looking for three things: Japanese make, four wheel drive, and lots of cargo room. This car was available for the right price in my area, and only had 55,000 miles on it and one previous owner. It has now become my favorite car ever. It looks great, performs well, and my brother, a professional mechanic, said that it is in amazing shape for a vehicle of its age. It is probably underpowered for towing, but that's not what I wanted it for. It has about the same pickup as my old 4 cylinder Outback, but with the increased size of the car and the 6 cylinder standard, I'd say that's pretty good.
See all 69 reviews of the 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Overview

The Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is offered in the following submodels: Montero Sport SUV. Available styles include XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), ES 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), 3.5XS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), ES 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), 3.5XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LTD 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and LTD 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

