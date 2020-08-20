Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport for Sale Near Me
12 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 115,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
- 190,150 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
- 173,740 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 121,509 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
- 152,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,950
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,988
- 149,894 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
- 189,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 127,350 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 133,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
- 78,568 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 115,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero Sport searches:
Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.466 Reviews
Report abuse
gl956,02/02/2012
bought my montero sport with 150,000 five years ago and i was a little bit skeptical but its was pretty cheap compared to all the other MS that were out there.. let me tell you that this truck is amazing.. it now has over 350,000 miles and feels like it can get another 350,000 more! im usually on the road alot traveling about 100 a day. and my mitsu is soo comfortable. my montero has leather interior with wood trimming all around. its a beautiful black (that looks like a sparkle green when hit with the sun) with beige moldings. im absolutely in love with it. i would recommend it to anybody.. oh and ive only had to replace the alternator because of an oil leak it had. (all monteros have it)
Related Mitsubishi Montero Sport info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Suzuki SX4 2010
- Used Jaguar XK 2010
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2015
- Used Hyundai Azera 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon 2010
- Used Scion iQ 2012
- Used Lotus Evora GT 2010
- Used FIAT 500L 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2016
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2012
- Used Volvo XC90 2012
- Used Lincoln MKS 2012
- Used Chevrolet Express 2016
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2014
- Used Cadillac ATS-V 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Fort Collins CO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution York PA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Tampa FL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Athens GA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Overland Park KS
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Raleigh NC
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Virginia Beach VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Wilmington DE
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Aurora CO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Bellevue WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018 New Germany MN
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2014 Plano TX
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2015 Raleigh NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021