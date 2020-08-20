Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport for Sale Near Me
- 115,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
- 133,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
- 78,568 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 127,350 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 121,509 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
- 152,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,950
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,988
- 149,894 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
- 115,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
- 190,150 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
- 173,740 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 189,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Down to earth,04/17/2010
After almost 6 yrs of owning it, I can't get rid of it I LOVE my car! This car grows on you, very faithful and it just looks prettier and prettier when it gets old! Hmm ! Unfortunate that it is NOT build anymore, I think I would buy myself a 2nd one. The others Endeavour and Outlander are just not the same never will be, it's another car.
