Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,580
|$2,161
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,440
|$1,969
|$2,247
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,584
|$1,811
|Rough
|$882
|$1,198
|$1,376
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,679
|$2,451
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,233
|$2,604
|Average
|$1,234
|$1,796
|$2,100
|Rough
|$937
|$1,359
|$1,595
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,638
|$2,156
|$2,426
|Clean
|$1,493
|$1,964
|$2,212
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,580
|$1,783
|Rough
|$914
|$1,196
|$1,354
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$2,283
|$2,579
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,080
|$2,352
|Average
|$1,261
|$1,673
|$1,896
|Rough
|$958
|$1,266
|$1,440