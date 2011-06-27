  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged good looks.
  • Cramped back seat. Weak engines. High prices.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mitsubishi was in the vanguard at the beginning of the sport-utility boom. Way back in 1989, when the Explorer had yet to be introduced, and the Grand Cherokee was little more than scribblings in a designer's notebook, the Montero had already evolved into a wonderfully practical four-door design that offered excellent utility and go-anywhere capability. As the years passed, however, the Montero moved further and further up-market as Mitsubishi lavished their only sport-ute with additional equipment and expensive gee-whiz components. Today, the price of the Montero starts at just under $30,000 and doesn't include options such as a roof rack, air conditioning antilock brakes, or floor mats.

Realizing that they were losing sales as a result of this steep price, last year Mitsubishi penned a new shape, placed it on a proven platform and came up with a not-very-original name for a smaller, less-expensive SUV. The Montero Sport shares a frame with the larger Montero, which is a good thing for those seeking off-road capability, but is shorter overall due to decreased front and rear overhangs. The Montero Sport's cabin holds five passengers instead of the Montero's seven-passenger capability. Interesting, however, is the fact that the Montero Sport's cargo space actually surpasses that of the full-size Montero.

The Montero Sport is available in three trim levels: ES, LS and XLS. The ES is powered by a four-cylinder 134-horsepower engine. Not many people opt for this value leader due to its weak engine and sparse equipment. It's in the lineup merely as a customer-grabber in the Sunday new car ads. The most popular model is the LS 4WD automatic. The base price of this truck is over 25K (including destination charges), and includes a more powerful V6 engine. Add accessory and appearance packages and the price climbs to more than 27K. If you want power door locks, windows, and mirrors, you're looking at an expensive truck; the Montero's alleged value is diminishing quickly.

Nevertheless, it is possible to get a well-optioned Montero Sport for right around $30,000. We think that by staying under that magic number, the Montero Sport has a chance for survival in the SUV sales battle. Be sure to check out the Montero Sport's acceleration, however; we were disappointed by the V6's lack of oomph.

1998 Highlights

Montero Sports get lots of features added to their option packages, and 4WD models now come with standard ABS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

5(39%)
4(46%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(9%)
4.0
33 reviews
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ours wont die either.....
gwumbles,02/28/2013
1998 bought in 99 with 12000 miles, dealer demo. Just passed 300000, done little preventative maintenance, everything original except tires, battery and oil and air filters. Used as work vehicle last 5 years, lived in cold and snow in New York and the heat in Atlanta. Has never broke down, did run out of gas once but i guess thats not Mitsubishis fault. Got 38 miles on highway when low fuel light on before it ran out. Never serviced transmission but still shifts like new. Engine uses oil and has a leak. Obviously a vehicle should be serviced and maintained and we are probably very lucky but i would take this over a Chevy any day.
My mechanic didn't think it was a good buy...
Marie Fleming,02/24/2016
XLS 4dr SUV 4WD
But had I listened to him, I would not be reporting on the best car experience ever. I bought my 1998 Sport in 2002 when it already had 80,000 miles. It's now2016 and it's pushing 240,000. Changed one belt eventually because the manual said it should be done, but was told it was still in great shape and I could probably have left it alone. I've driven it low on oil, carried dogs, lumber, cement, enough bags of garden soil to flatten the tires, and it just won't die. There's really only one problem with this car and it's a common complaint: it leaks oil. I was warned they ALL do. I just fill it up every once in a while and it's happy. Oil changes, two attempts at fixing the oil leak, one belt change, tires, new battery, one alternator. That's it. So it's starting to look a little dated, but as long as it sticks with me, I will stick with it.
IT JUST WON'T DIE!!!
larainx71,08/22/2012
326000 MILES, THAT'S THREE HUNDRED AND TWENTY SIX THOUSAND MILES!! It finally broke down yesterday, (water pump.) All stop and go miles and boat towing miles. I don't know what kind of alien technology they must have used to build my Montero, but after 12 years, I am getting a new car, and taking this one and put it in a museum somewhere. I haven't changed the oil for at least 8 years, and still purs like a kitten when you start it. The check engine light came on 215000 miles ago. The timing belt is the original!! never changed the spark plugs because they look so hard to get to. 0 maintenance. except for gas and oil, it leaks some where in the engine. Nothing rebuilt, all original
My montero
c rich,01/14/2010
This is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. If Mitsubishi still made the Montero I would buy one for 2010. This car will not die. I only have 160k but she still runs like the first day I bought her 11yrs ago. A total "underdog" in the world of autos.
See all 33 reviews of the 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport

Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Overview

The Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is offered in the following submodels: Montero Sport SUV. Available styles include ES 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, XLS 4dr SUV, and XLS 4dr SUV 4WD.

