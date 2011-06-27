  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(69)
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive inside and out, comfortable front seats.
  • Soft suspension, lethargic transmission, sloppy steering.
Mitsubishi Montero Sport for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An attractive midsize SUV in need of serious refinement.

2003 Highlights

Mitsubishi raises the Montero Sport's roof to provide more headroom and ups the wattage (from 100 to 140 watts) on the audio system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

very reliable
scott.76,10/11/2008
It's been a very solid vehicle. Not a single mechanical issue. It now has 85,000 miles on it. Some complaints I have are that after about an hour of driving I've got to get out and stretch my legs. The seat height is too low. It's definitely not a vehicle designed for a tall person. The roof is also quite low. The side steps aren't really functional so my seat is wearing because I essentially have to slide in and out. It handles great in the snow and does well off road. My sister bought an '03 Jeep grand Cherokee at the same time we bought our MS. They've had nothing but trouble with it. There's something to be said for the simple design of MS. Not a whole lot of gadgets that can break.
I love this ride!
ucprincess2002,03/03/2015
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
On 2/28/2015 I purchased an 03 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS with 124,000 miles on it and one previous owner. I love this SUV because it is stylish but most importantly reliable. My sons father has one and I said if I ever had the chance to purchase another used vehicle this one is it because in it has never given him major problems. The only con is the gas consumption but I will take that any day over what I use to drive. The previous owner took excellent care of this vehicle and I will do the same. Everyone who sees it is surprised at how old it is because it still competes with newer modeled SUV's. It should have never been discontinued.
CR Magazine Rating is Questionable!
du sais,12/09/2006
I've been a subscriber of this magazine and I have been pretty much dependent on their evaluation when purchasing stuff, until I purchased my Montero Sport. The reason for this purhase - I got a very good deal, cheap considering that it's a limited 4x4 . Being aware that this vehicle is considered poor in their rating, I was surprised when I happened to drive it. It looks like the CR ratings are backwards. We have five adults in our household and in our garage there's an '02 Honda CR-V, '01 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 (which I drove most of the time before the MT Sport), &and a '04 Toyota Sienna XLS AWD. I find the MT Sport much better in acceleration and cornering than my 4Runner. Also, its ride is far better than car based CR-V's. I have had no recalls or trouble with my Mitsubishi yet.
Excellent family hauler!
rrf,04/14/2012
Those who have kids know that newborns need plenty of cargo room. This vehicle has plenty! My wife and I purchased this vehicle anticipating the birth of our first son. We made an excellent choice. The Montero Sport is the perfect family hauler for the following reasons: -Plenty of cargo space -Has the LATCH car seat anchors -Rear hatch opens upward to shelter you from the rain when you have to change your baby's diaper. -The deck height in the cargo area is perfect for changing your baby's diapers. (See the theme?) -Toddlers get dirty! The rear cargo area roof is tall enough enabling your toddler to stand. This makes impromptu clothes changes very easy. -Privacy glass helps with naps
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Overview

The Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is offered in the following submodels: Montero Sport SUV. Available styles include XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), ES Rwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), ES 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

