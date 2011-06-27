It's been a very solid vehicle. Not a single mechanical issue. It now has 85,000 miles on it. Some complaints I have are that after about an hour of driving I've got to get out and stretch my legs. The seat height is too low. It's definitely not a vehicle designed for a tall person. The roof is also quite low. The side steps aren't really functional so my seat is wearing because I essentially have to slide in and out. It handles great in the snow and does well off road. My sister bought an '03 Jeep grand Cherokee at the same time we bought our MS. They've had nothing but trouble with it. There's something to be said for the simple design of MS. Not a whole lot of gadgets that can break.

Read more