2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Review
Pros & Cons
- Attractive inside and out, comfortable front seats.
- Soft suspension, lethargic transmission, sloppy steering.
List Price Estimate
$930 - $1,745
Edmunds' Expert Review
An attractive midsize SUV in need of serious refinement.
2003 Highlights
Mitsubishi raises the Montero Sport's roof to provide more headroom and ups the wattage (from 100 to 140 watts) on the audio system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
scott.76,10/11/2008
It's been a very solid vehicle. Not a single mechanical issue. It now has 85,000 miles on it. Some complaints I have are that after about an hour of driving I've got to get out and stretch my legs. The seat height is too low. It's definitely not a vehicle designed for a tall person. The roof is also quite low. The side steps aren't really functional so my seat is wearing because I essentially have to slide in and out. It handles great in the snow and does well off road. My sister bought an '03 Jeep grand Cherokee at the same time we bought our MS. They've had nothing but trouble with it. There's something to be said for the simple design of MS. Not a whole lot of gadgets that can break.
ucprincess2002,03/03/2015
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
On 2/28/2015 I purchased an 03 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS with 124,000 miles on it and one previous owner. I love this SUV because it is stylish but most importantly reliable. My sons father has one and I said if I ever had the chance to purchase another used vehicle this one is it because in it has never given him major problems. The only con is the gas consumption but I will take that any day over what I use to drive. The previous owner took excellent care of this vehicle and I will do the same. Everyone who sees it is surprised at how old it is because it still competes with newer modeled SUV's. It should have never been discontinued.
du sais,12/09/2006
I've been a subscriber of this magazine and I have been pretty much dependent on their evaluation when purchasing stuff, until I purchased my Montero Sport. The reason for this purhase - I got a very good deal, cheap considering that it's a limited 4x4 . Being aware that this vehicle is considered poor in their rating, I was surprised when I happened to drive it. It looks like the CR ratings are backwards. We have five adults in our household and in our garage there's an '02 Honda CR-V, '01 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 (which I drove most of the time before the MT Sport), &and a '04 Toyota Sienna XLS AWD. I find the MT Sport much better in acceleration and cornering than my 4Runner. Also, its ride is far better than car based CR-V's. I have had no recalls or trouble with my Mitsubishi yet.
rrf,04/14/2012
Those who have kids know that newborns need plenty of cargo room. This vehicle has plenty! My wife and I purchased this vehicle anticipating the birth of our first son. We made an excellent choice. The Montero Sport is the perfect family hauler for the following reasons: -Plenty of cargo space -Has the LATCH car seat anchors -Rear hatch opens upward to shelter you from the rain when you have to change your baby's diaper. -The deck height in the cargo area is perfect for changing your baby's diapers. (See the theme?) -Toddlers get dirty! The rear cargo area roof is tall enough enabling your toddler to stand. This makes impromptu clothes changes very easy. -Privacy glass helps with naps
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5250 rpm
