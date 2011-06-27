  1. Home
2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable seats, spacious interior, quiet cabin, good looks.
  • Underpowered at high altitudes, difficult to park.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A mid-packer in the mid-size SUV arena.

Vehicle overview

Mitsubishi was in the vanguard at the beginning of the sport-utility boom. Way back in 1989, when the Explorer was yet to be introduced and the Grand Cherokee was little more than scribbles in a designer's notebook, the Montero had already evolved into a wonderfully practical four-door design that offered excellent utility and go-anywhere capability. As the years passed, however, the Montero moved further and further up-market as Mitsubishi lavished additional equipment and expensive gee-whiz components on its only sport-ute.

Realizing that they were losing sales because of the Montero's high price, Mitsubishi penned a newly shaped truck, placed it on a proven platform and came up with a not very original name for a smaller, less-expensive SUV in 1997 - the Montero Sport. The Sport shares a frame with the larger Montero, which is good news for those seeking off-road capability, but it is shorter overall due to decreased front and rear overhangs. The Montero Sport's cabin holds five passengers instead of seven but the Sport's cargo space actually surpasses that of the full-size Montero.

Today, the Montero Sport is available in four trim levels: ES, LS, XLS and Limited. Each trim level comes with two- or four-wheel drive except the ES, which is available only as a 2WD model. All 2000 Montero Sports are powered by one of two 24-valve, SOHC V6 engines: the 3.0-liter model or the 3.5-liter version.

Mitsubishi revamped the Montero Sport's exterior and interior for the millennium, adding a new center console with two cupholders, additional power outlets, new seats with lumbar support, two-tone interiors and new fabrics. Outside, the vehicle receives a new body-colored front bumper, cross-hatch black grille, black tailgate garnish, new headlights and bezel, bodyside molding, 16-inch alloy wheels, and 255/70 tires for the LS, XLS and Limited. For 2000, Mitsubishi offers a limited-slip differential for both 2WD and 4WD models - available as part of the XLS premium package or standard on the Limited.

Standard on all but the Limited models is the smaller, 3.0-liter, 173-horsepower engine. ES buyers receive power windows and door locks, AM/FM/CD tuner, rear window wiper/washer and an overhead console with digital clock, map lights and compartments for sunglasses, garage door openers and security cards. Consumers stepping up to the LS will get three-spoke, 16-inch alloy wheels, tube-style side steps, a luggage rack, antilock brakes, driver's seat-height adjuster, 60/40 split-folding rear seat and tinted privacy glass. Montero Sport XLS adds integrated fog lamps, eight-spoke alloy wheels, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass and outside thermometer, leather-wrapped steering wheel and remote keyless entry. The Limited trim level comes standard with a 3.5-liter, 200-horsepower V6 engine. Other standard features on the Limited include body-colored door handles, mirrors and fender flares, integrated side steps, power sunroof, machine-finished alloy wheels and rear seat heaters.

Even with the larger engine, we found the Montero Sport to be underpowered when gaining elevation at a steady pace, with its four-speed transmission hunting for the appropriate gears. Slipping into four-wheel drive on-the-fly is easy with Montero Sport's well-placed shift lever, and there are seven available grab handles when the road gets rough. The interior layout is ergonomically sound and user-friendly, though door handles seem small and the stereo buttons are cluttered. Overall, the 2000 Montero Sport is significantly improved and worth looking into.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Montero Sport receives significant interior and exterior styling updates like a new grille, revised headlights, body-colored bumpers and new center console design, as well as several technical improvements, including a limited-slip differential on XLS and Limited models, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

5(59%)
4(27%)
3(11%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

soooo reliable
gl956,02/02/2012
bought my montero sport with 150,000 five years ago and i was a little bit skeptical but its was pretty cheap compared to all the other MS that were out there.. let me tell you that this truck is amazing.. it now has over 350,000 miles and feels like it can get another 350,000 more! im usually on the road alot traveling about 100 a day. and my mitsu is soo comfortable. my montero has leather interior with wood trimming all around. its a beautiful black (that looks like a sparkle green when hit with the sun) with beige moldings. im absolutely in love with it. i would recommend it to anybody.. oh and ive only had to replace the alternator because of an oil leak it had. (all monteros have it)
Great vehicle 15yrs later
Luke,08/26/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
Bought my 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport new in the fall of 2000. It's been an extremely dependable and reliable vehicle for 15 years and 130,000 miles. Rarely has it been garaged or babied. It's driven 20-40 miles most days in all weather and is rarely off road. I keep up on basic maintenance and service like tune ups, oil, tires, brakes, etc but have let all the dings, scratches go. The transfer case shifts in and out just fine after 15 years of trouble free 4x4 snow and rain. Sunroof sometimes leaks if debris clogs the drip path. Engine still runs well without a noticeable decline in performance. The only trouble under the hood was the A/C compressor went out in August 2014 during Indiana's hottest time of year -- I had heard it for weeks before it quit. I finally had to replace the brakes rotors and calipers in 2014. The door lights don't turn on every time when you open the door and it doesn't always ding when you leave the headlights on or the keys in the ignition. The Infinity CD player quit but the radio still works even though my wife broke the antenna years ago. It's getting rusty spots behind the wheel well corners. So far no wrecks. My 3 kids and I have spilled tons of drinks and food, but the interior is fine -- no rips in the leather. The back seat is a bit narrow for three car seats so and I had to buy Euro-designed car seats to fit three across. This was getting hard on the back and then we got a minivan. I still drive it anywhere like across the state line or farmers field and I plan to drive it a few more years. No regrets, I love it.
Truck truck
Lukas,02/26/2009
Bought used w/ 70k miles, so far almost 30k miles later and still loving it, the only mechanical problem I have had was the small part in fuel pump (unfortunatelly I had to buy the whole unit $560 w/ repair). Nothing else done to the engine or the truck itself. I live in snow country - the bottom is rusty or should I say rustic... That amount of salt will eat alive anybody. Great comfort, great tow, perfect in the snow, 4x4 is fun to drive - I highly recommend to anybody. I've seen models w/ 160k miles on them - the only thing - do not put syntetic motor oil, I noticed lesser performance... Not sure how it is possible, but the truck works better on regular oil... It's a keeper!
2000 Montero Sport Limited, 3.5L
GJP,03/23/2008
Great truck, high enough off the ground to get through NE Ohio winters with ease. Only issue is front end pull, (shim Issue during alignment) Alarm intermittent Plenty of room for my 3 boys in the back,
See all 66 reviews of the 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport

Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Overview

The Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is offered in the following submodels: Montero Sport SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, XLS 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV, ES 4dr SUV, XLS 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV, and LS 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

Can't find a used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Montero Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,271.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,337.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Montero Sport for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,765.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,434.

