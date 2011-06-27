  1. Home
Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Montero Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Torque223 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,999
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,999
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Front track57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3970 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1030 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.3 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Amazon Green Pearl
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Soprano Silver Metallic
  • Memphis Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,999
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
