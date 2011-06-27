  1. Home
1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged good looks. New Limited model promises a more potent engine.
  • High prices when optioned out.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mitsubishi was in the vanguard at the beginning of the sport-utility boom. Way back in 1989, when the Explorer was yet to be introduced and the Grand Cherokee was little more than scribbles in a designer's notebook, the Montero had already evolved into a wonderfully practical four-door design that offered excellent utility and go-anywhere capability. As the years passed, however, the Montero moved further and further up-market as Mitsubishi lavished additional equipment and expensive gee-whiz components on its only sport-ute. Today, the Montero's price starts above $31,000.

Realizing that they were losing sales because of this high price, Mitsubishi penned a newly-shaped truck, placed it on a proven platform and came up with a not-very-original name for a smaller, less-expensive SUV in 1997-the Montero Sport. The Sport shares a frame with the larger Montero, which is good news for those seeking off-road capability, but it is shorter overall due to decreased front and rear overhangs. The Montero Sport's cabin holds five passengers instead of seven but the Sport's cargo space actually surpasses that of the full-size Montero.

This year, the Montero Sport is available in four trim levels: ES, LS, XLS and the all-new Limited. Each trim level comes with two- or four-wheel drive except the ES, which is only available as a 2WD model. The ES is powered by a four-cylinder 134-horsepower engine, but not many people opt for this value leader due to its weak engine and sparse equipment. Recently, the most popular model has been the LS 4WD automatic. This year, the LS also gets alloy wheels, black fender flares, side steps, cruise control, AM/FM/CD audio system, and power windows, door locks and mirrors as standard equipment. This truck, as well as the XLS model, includes a more powerful 3.0-liter SOHC V6 engine. Be sure to check out the acceleration, though; we were disappointed by this V6's lack of oomph.

The new Limited trim level promises to please many and includes the 3.5-liter SOHC 24-valve V6 engine that also powers the larger Montero. Other standard features on the Limited include unique chrome grille and front bumper with integrated fog lamps, integrated side steps, leather seat trim with removable rear seat cushion, antilock brakes, power windows/door locks/sunroof, Infinity premium sound system and a security system with remote keyless entry. The Limited 4WD version adds a locking rear differential, rear heaters, heated outside mirrors and multimeter with compass, exterior thermometer and an oil pressure gauge/voltmeter.

Available in 1999 on all Montero Sports is a new automatic transmission, new rear bumper design, new roof rack design, and three new colors: Cambridge Red Pearl (replaces Phoenix Red), New Zealand Green Pearl (replaces Belgium Green Pearl and Ozark Green Metallic), and Royal Blue Pearl.

1999 Highlights

A new Limited model joins the Montero Sport lineup and with it comes a powerful new V6 engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

4.2
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

9.5 years later...
Pupule871,02/13/2009
Purchased new in 1999. It now has 163,000+ miles and is still a good truck. Average 19 mpg. Only problem was a check engine light and O2 sensor. Replaced factory Yokohama tires at 80,000. Currently run BF Goodrich KOs and just about ready for a new set. At about 90,000 put new timing belt, spark plugs and water pump, just for preventive maintenance. Had a problem with the front brakes going out quick, upgraded to a higher quality pad and now get about 20,000-24,000 miles on front pads. I've only changed the back pads once. The pads are disc front and rear and are extremely easy for do-it-yourself. With minimal tools I can swap out the front pads in less than a hour.
Utility Proven
jy,02/10/2006
The Mitsubishi Montero is a get the job done vehicle. It has a reliable engine, transmission, and transfer case. It has a time proven engineering design that handles abuse. Its ride quality is that of a load bearing design. The interior is comfortble enough for about 18 hour rides with no aches on the legs and back. Its electrical system is reliable and strong. It is fairly easy to work on like plugs and such with enough room to get around.
I'm sad to see it go!
mia masi,10/02/2007
I have had this suv for over 4 yrs and with 76000 miles it runs great. With regular oil changes, it has been wonderful to me. We did put the larger tires on it which made it look and feel better. I shop a lot and having that cargo space is great for me (not for my bank account... or my husband). We are now passing her on to a family member, so we will still be able to visit.
Great value in a nice looking SUV
m_masaschi,01/09/2005
I purchased my 1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport used and got a great deal on it, partly because it was listed as an LS pkg. I think it looks sharp, especially since I added an exterior push bar on the front. It drives a little rough for the rear passengers, but that doesn't bother me as a driver. The only mechanical problem that I have had with it was with the electricle system left me high and dry twice because of a loose connection. I have 88,000 miles on it and once that got fixed I have not had any problems, knock on wood.
See all 25 reviews of the 1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

