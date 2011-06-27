  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(86)
Appraise this car

2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive inside and out, comfortable front seats.
  • Soft suspension, lethargic transmission, sloppy steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An attractive mid-size SUV in need of further refinement.

Vehicle overview

Blame it on a lack of imagination on the part of Mitsubishi's name-creating team, but the Montero Sport bears little resemblance to the full-size Montero. While the Montero received a car-like unibody structure and an independent rear suspension in 2001, the Montero Sport continues to be the more truck-like vehicle. As more and more consumers are desiring SUVs that drive like a car, this isn't necessarily a good thing.

The Montero Sport is currently available in four trim levels: ES, LS, XLS and Limited. ES buyers receive power windows and door locks, single CD player, rear window wiper/washer and an overhead console with digital clock, map lights and compartments for sunglasses, garage door openers and security cards. Consumers stepping up to the LS will get three-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels, tube-style side steps, a luggage rack, driver seat-height adjuster, 60/40 split-folding rear seat and tinted privacy glass.

Not enough? Go with the XLS or the Limited. The Montero Sport XLS adds integrated fog lamps, eight-spoke alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass and outside thermometer, leather-wrapped steering wheel and remote keyless entry. There are also a couple of updated options packages available for XLS this year. Limited trim adds to the XLS and includes items like body-color detailing, a power sunroof, machine-finished alloy wheels, leather seating and front seat heaters.

Each trim level comes with either 2WD or 4WD. All 2002 Montero Sports are powered by one of two 24-valve SOHC V6 engines: the 3.0-liter model or the 3.5-liter version. Horsepower has dropped slightly this year, and the 3.0-liter now puts out 165 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. XLS and Limited receive the larger engine as standard, and this one makes 197 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque.

Even with the larger engine, we find the Montero Sport to be underpowered when gaining elevation at a steady pace, with its four-speed transmission hunting for the appropriate gears. The new ALL4 four-wheel-drive mode makes driving during inclement weather easier, as the system automatically applies power to the front wheels when needed. For more extreme off-road conditions, the system retains the choice of part-time four-wheel drive (with locked center differential) in both high- and low-range. Not that you'd want to take this rogue on any serious dirt trails -- a soft suspension system prohibits it from being a serious off-roader.

The interior is attractive and features an ergonomically sound design. User-friendly features include a center console with two cupholders, multiple power outlets and comfortable seats with lumbar support. Outside, the Montero Sport is one of the best-looking midsize SUVs available.

Although the Montero Sport deserves some consideration for your next SUV purchase, it shouldn't be a sole contender merely based upon its looks.

2002 Highlights

The 2002 Montero Sport receives a few changes and upgrades this year. Four-wheel-drive Montero Sports have a new mode called ALL4 four-wheel drive. This full-time all-wheel-drive mode automatically provides the appropriate traction for most on-road and light off-road situations -- without the driver having to activate anything. Engine choices remain the same, though the 197-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 is now standard on XLS. In terms of features, there's a new appearance package for Montero Sport ES, and packages for XLS have been revised. Mitsubishi has also changed the seat fabrics and included metallic-faced gauges on LS, XLS and Limited. In case you are wondering, last year's XS "special edition" apparently wasn't special enough and has been discontinued.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

5(44%)
4(35%)
3(13%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
86 reviews
86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the best cars I've owned
casetractor,05/03/2012
Having owned at least 20 cars in my time, the Montero Sport is hands down one of my favorites. It has it all in terms of reliability, versatility, dependability, and value, and it looks pretty decent to boot. Having just turned 140,000 miles, I can honestly say nothing has gone wrong with the car, it still gets around 19 MPG combined, and I've only done the recommended maintenance. The interior is simple yet durable, and stands up to the daily abuse my two young kids submit to it. If I could find another Montero with fewer miles, I would purchase another one without hesitation and own two.
The most honest Montero Sport review you'll read
Reed,12/05/2015
ES 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
My dad bought this car brand new in 2002. That was the golden era of SUV's, so I was surprised he picked the Montero Sport. Since the beginning, it's never been a "wow" car. The interior is extraordinarily basic. Looks very outdated now. The exterior looks cool, but not as cool as other SUV's from the same time. We took trips across country with it and it never gave us major issues. He passed it down to me two years ago with 147k miles. He never did major work on it. Routine stuff like brakes and fluids. But I think he replaced the entire rear axel because it went out. In the past two years I've replaced the thermostat, valve cover gasket, alternator, battery, struts, tires and spark plugs. After 150k miles that kind of stuff is to be expected. Never had major issues with the engine or transmission. Mitsubishi reliability is pretty good. The ride height compared to the wheel base is a little off. It's tall and narrow so it gets sketchy at high speeds. They come with a torsion bar suspension so I raised the front 1.5". It sits much better and even fits 31" all terrain tires. It's pretty reliable and has nostalgia to me because of the road trips we took with it. I even named mine "Monty." I've contemplated selling it but the resale value is atrocious. It's worth it to me to keep it. Most of the ones you see on the road are beat to hell. So find one that's been taken care of and has low miles. This is a basic SUV so don't expect luxury or anything over the top. But if you're looking for a good budget SUV, a Montero Sport is a decent choice. It would also make a great first car.
2002 Montero sport
Kinsella,03/09/2009
This has been a great SUV for my family. Very reliable and fun to drive. I wish they would bring back the design.
nice all around suv
bronco,02/26/2002
suprisingly a pretty quiet and smooth ride around town. the steering is a bit sloppy on the freeway but not terrible. the looks are a 10. my wife loves it and feels very safe. we purchased the base es model with an upgrade option. the seats are firm but comfy, adn the stadium type seating in the rear is a nice touch. when all is said and done, we are really happy about our purchase.
See all 86 reviews of the 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport

Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Overview

The Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is offered in the following submodels: Montero Sport SUV. Available styles include XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), ES 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), ES 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LTD 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and LTD 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

