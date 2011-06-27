Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Consumer Reviews

I LOve My Montero Sport Down to earth , 04/17/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After almost 6 yrs of owning it, I can't get rid of it I LOVE my car! This car grows on you, very faithful and it just looks prettier and prettier when it gets old! Hmm ! Unfortunate that it is NOT build anymore, I think I would buy myself a 2nd one. The others Endeavour and Outlander are just not the same never will be, it's another car. Report Abuse

92000 miles later combattracker5 , 09/07/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Outstanding 4WD! My 4th one, will keep this one until the wheels fall off. Unbelieveably reliable and extremely low maintenance costs to date. Has had much off road use and almost all rural highway miles. The newer SUVs are much more energy efficient and comfy, but this is one tough, reliable vehicle. Maybe that is why they are so popular at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Lewis army ranger bases. I have never had a wheel alignment as one has never been needed, even though I drive over logs and rough terrain on my property and on local BLM fishing holes. I am a stickler about doing maintenance ahead of schedule, such as fluids. Back seats fold flat for my 6 foot carcas to sleep when out with the bears.

I require a 4WD Tracker , 08/15/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I live in serious boonies in the northwest and need a real 4WD vehicle. I have had 3 XLS Sports, sold them all at 60,000 miles. Never had a single problem with any one and have been impressed by the 4WD capability coupled with decent (22 mpg Highway) mileage. The seats are a little short, stopping way before my knees, and it needs side bolsters for where I go. I wish the engine had a different drive belt. It rides rough, but it is tough! I cannot figure out why the resale value has been so low on these models. This is a much better off-road vehicle than my Yukon XL.

Not a mere show piece. Reggie , 07/21/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A solid off and on road vehicle. Bought it primarily for off road and touring. Ample seating and cargo. Take it to San Gabriel OHV, CA and Hungry Valley SVRA, CA (Gorman), up Los Angeles National Forest roads when it snows. Have taken it from Palm Springs to Joshua Tree N Park via the Berdoo Trail. It's a XLS A4WD and the rest. Majestically conquers terrain, climbs effortlessly, fords above knee deep, traverses narrow passes, handles well over snow and ice, amply protected underbelly and axles over boulders especially submerged ones, coasts effortlessly @ 85 mph on freeways and gives 18 mpg combined. Add to it killer looks. The last Mits with a body on frame construction.