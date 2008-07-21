Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Attractive inside and out, comfortable front seats, tough body-on-frame construction.
- Soft suspension, lethargic transmission, sloppy steering, no V8 available.
Still a decent midsize SUV, the Montero Sport has nevertheless seen better days. It pales in comparison to modern competitors like the Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner and Mitsubishi's own Endeavor.
Most helpful consumer reviews
After almost 6 yrs of owning it, I can't get rid of it I LOVE my car! This car grows on you, very faithful and it just looks prettier and prettier when it gets old! Hmm ! Unfortunate that it is NOT build anymore, I think I would buy myself a 2nd one. The others Endeavour and Outlander are just not the same never will be, it's another car.
Outstanding 4WD! My 4th one, will keep this one until the wheels fall off. Unbelieveably reliable and extremely low maintenance costs to date. Has had much off road use and almost all rural highway miles. The newer SUVs are much more energy efficient and comfy, but this is one tough, reliable vehicle. Maybe that is why they are so popular at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Lewis army ranger bases. I have never had a wheel alignment as one has never been needed, even though I drive over logs and rough terrain on my property and on local BLM fishing holes. I am a stickler about doing maintenance ahead of schedule, such as fluids. Back seats fold flat for my 6 foot carcas to sleep when out with the bears.
I live in serious boonies in the northwest and need a real 4WD vehicle. I have had 3 XLS Sports, sold them all at 60,000 miles. Never had a single problem with any one and have been impressed by the 4WD capability coupled with decent (22 mpg Highway) mileage. The seats are a little short, stopping way before my knees, and it needs side bolsters for where I go. I wish the engine had a different drive belt. It rides rough, but it is tough! I cannot figure out why the resale value has been so low on these models. This is a much better off-road vehicle than my Yukon XL.
A solid off and on road vehicle. Bought it primarily for off road and touring. Ample seating and cargo. Take it to San Gabriel OHV, CA and Hungry Valley SVRA, CA (Gorman), up Los Angeles National Forest roads when it snows. Have taken it from Palm Springs to Joshua Tree N Park via the Berdoo Trail. It's a XLS A4WD and the rest. Majestically conquers terrain, climbs effortlessly, fords above knee deep, traverses narrow passes, handles well over snow and ice, amply protected underbelly and axles over boulders especially submerged ones, coasts effortlessly @ 85 mph on freeways and gives 18 mpg combined. Add to it killer looks. The last Mits with a body on frame construction.
|XLS 4WD 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|197 hp @ 5000 rpm
|XLS Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|197 hp @ 5000 rpm
|LS 4WD 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|197 hp @ 5000 rpm
|LS Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|197 hp @ 5000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is the 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,999.
Other versions include:
- XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,199
- XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,199
- LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,999
- LS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,999
Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Overview
The Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is offered in the following submodels: Montero Sport SUV. Available styles include XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and LS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Montero Sport 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Montero Sport.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 Montero Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
