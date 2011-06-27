  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero Sport
  4. Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Montero Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,907
See Montero Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,907
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,907
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,907
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,907
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Front track55.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3835 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1165 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track56.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Exterior Colors
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Summit White
  • Memphis Blue Pearl
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Munich Silver Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,907
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,907
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Montero Sport Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles