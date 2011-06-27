Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,346
|$1,946
|$2,257
|Clean
|$1,219
|$1,761
|$2,046
|Average
|$966
|$1,393
|$1,624
|Rough
|$712
|$1,025
|$1,202
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,418
|$1,940
|$2,209
|Clean
|$1,284
|$1,756
|$2,002
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,389
|$1,589
|Rough
|$750
|$1,022
|$1,177
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$1,708
|$1,944
|Clean
|$1,131
|$1,546
|$1,762
|Average
|$896
|$1,223
|$1,399
|Rough
|$661
|$899
|$1,035
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,139
|$2,476
|Clean
|$1,348
|$1,936
|$2,244
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,531
|$1,782
|Rough
|$788
|$1,126
|$1,319
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,318
|$1,944
|$2,271
|Clean
|$1,194
|$1,760
|$2,058
|Average
|$946
|$1,392
|$1,634
|Rough
|$697
|$1,024
|$1,210
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES Rwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$1,522
|$1,748
|Clean
|$981
|$1,378
|$1,585
|Average
|$777
|$1,090
|$1,258
|Rough
|$573
|$802
|$931
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,398
|$2,212
|$2,636
|Clean
|$1,267
|$2,002
|$2,390
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,584
|$1,897
|Rough
|$740
|$1,165
|$1,404
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$2,065
|$2,408
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,870
|$2,183
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,479
|$1,733
|Rough
|$745
|$1,088
|$1,283