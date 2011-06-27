  1. Home
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,346$1,946$2,257
Clean$1,219$1,761$2,046
Average$966$1,393$1,624
Rough$712$1,025$1,202
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,418$1,940$2,209
Clean$1,284$1,756$2,002
Average$1,017$1,389$1,589
Rough$750$1,022$1,177
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,248$1,708$1,944
Clean$1,131$1,546$1,762
Average$896$1,223$1,399
Rough$661$899$1,035
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,489$2,139$2,476
Clean$1,348$1,936$2,244
Average$1,068$1,531$1,782
Rough$788$1,126$1,319
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,318$1,944$2,271
Clean$1,194$1,760$2,058
Average$946$1,392$1,634
Rough$697$1,024$1,210
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES Rwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,083$1,522$1,748
Clean$981$1,378$1,585
Average$777$1,090$1,258
Rough$573$802$931
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,398$2,212$2,636
Clean$1,267$2,002$2,390
Average$1,003$1,584$1,897
Rough$740$1,165$1,404
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,407$2,065$2,408
Clean$1,274$1,870$2,183
Average$1,010$1,479$1,733
Rough$745$1,088$1,283
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $981 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,378 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Montero Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $981 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,378 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $981 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,378 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ranges from $573 to $1,748, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.