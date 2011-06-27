  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,114$1,600$1,846
Clean$1,004$1,442$1,668
Average$785$1,127$1,311
Rough$566$811$954
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,134$1,632$1,884
Clean$1,023$1,471$1,702
Average$800$1,149$1,338
Rough$576$827$974
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport 3.5XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,155$1,698$1,975
Clean$1,042$1,531$1,784
Average$814$1,196$1,403
Rough$587$861$1,021
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,049$1,526$1,770
Clean$945$1,376$1,599
Average$739$1,075$1,257
Rough$533$774$915
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LTD 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$1,644$1,868
Clean$1,081$1,482$1,688
Average$845$1,158$1,327
Rough$609$834$966
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$914$1,378$1,615
Clean$824$1,242$1,459
Average$644$970$1,147
Rough$464$699$835
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,181$1,745$2,032
Clean$1,065$1,573$1,836
Average$832$1,229$1,443
Rough$600$885$1,050
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LTD 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,264$1,805$2,078
Clean$1,140$1,627$1,877
Average$891$1,271$1,476
Rough$642$915$1,074
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport 3.5XS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,072$1,579$1,838
Clean$966$1,423$1,660
Average$755$1,112$1,305
Rough$545$801$950
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,187$1,827$2,154
Clean$1,070$1,647$1,946
Average$837$1,286$1,529
Rough$603$926$1,113
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,423 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ranges from $545 to $1,838, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
