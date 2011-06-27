Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,114
|$1,600
|$1,846
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,442
|$1,668
|Average
|$785
|$1,127
|$1,311
|Rough
|$566
|$811
|$954
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$1,632
|$1,884
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,471
|$1,702
|Average
|$800
|$1,149
|$1,338
|Rough
|$576
|$827
|$974
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport 3.5XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,155
|$1,698
|$1,975
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,531
|$1,784
|Average
|$814
|$1,196
|$1,403
|Rough
|$587
|$861
|$1,021
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,049
|$1,526
|$1,770
|Clean
|$945
|$1,376
|$1,599
|Average
|$739
|$1,075
|$1,257
|Rough
|$533
|$774
|$915
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LTD 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$1,644
|$1,868
|Clean
|$1,081
|$1,482
|$1,688
|Average
|$845
|$1,158
|$1,327
|Rough
|$609
|$834
|$966
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,378
|$1,615
|Clean
|$824
|$1,242
|$1,459
|Average
|$644
|$970
|$1,147
|Rough
|$464
|$699
|$835
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$1,745
|$2,032
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,573
|$1,836
|Average
|$832
|$1,229
|$1,443
|Rough
|$600
|$885
|$1,050
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LTD 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$1,805
|$2,078
|Clean
|$1,140
|$1,627
|$1,877
|Average
|$891
|$1,271
|$1,476
|Rough
|$642
|$915
|$1,074
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport 3.5XS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,072
|$1,579
|$1,838
|Clean
|$966
|$1,423
|$1,660
|Average
|$755
|$1,112
|$1,305
|Rough
|$545
|$801
|$950
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$1,827
|$2,154
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,647
|$1,946
|Average
|$837
|$1,286
|$1,529
|Rough
|$603
|$926
|$1,113