Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Consumer Reviews

Candy Adams , 01/30/2017 ES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had been shopping for another Honda until I found the Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback. It has easy access to the storage area in the back and handles wonderfully. It is also very fun to drive. I highly recommend this type of car.