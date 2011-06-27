  1. Home
Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
I love my car!

Candy Adams, 01/30/2017
ES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had been shopping for another Honda until I found the Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback. It has easy access to the storage area in the back and handles wonderfully. It is also very fun to drive. I highly recommend this type of car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
