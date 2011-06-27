Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback ES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,357
|$4,648
|$5,601
|Clean
|$3,123
|$4,332
|$5,209
|Average
|$2,657
|$3,699
|$4,425
|Rough
|$2,190
|$3,066
|$3,641
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,873
|$6,656
|$7,974
|Clean
|$4,534
|$6,203
|$7,416
|Average
|$3,856
|$5,297
|$6,299
|Rough
|$3,179
|$4,391
|$5,183
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,468
|$4,762
|$5,717
|Clean
|$3,227
|$4,438
|$5,317
|Average
|$2,745
|$3,790
|$4,517
|Rough
|$2,262
|$3,141
|$3,717
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback ES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,293
|$4,421
|$5,257
|Clean
|$3,064
|$4,120
|$4,889
|Average
|$2,606
|$3,518
|$4,153
|Rough
|$2,148
|$2,916
|$3,417
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,468
|$4,924
|$5,993
|Clean
|$3,227
|$4,589
|$5,574
|Average
|$2,745
|$3,919
|$4,735
|Rough
|$2,262
|$3,248
|$3,896