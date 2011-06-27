  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante LS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Diamante
Overview
See Diamante Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque201 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Measurements
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Length190.2 in.
Width69.9 in.
Curb weight3605 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Sorrento Red Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coronado Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
See Diamante Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles