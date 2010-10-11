Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 123,920 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,800
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Diamante searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.719 Reviews
Report abuse
Gene,11/10/2010
I bought this car at a dealer auction in 1999 with only 25,000 miles on it. I believe it came off a lease. I now have 145,000 and the only problem I ever had was the transmission going out at 96,000. I figure the car has paid for itself 3 times over even with the transmission replacement. Because it rides so nice and gets decent gas mileage, I intend on driving it until it gives up the ghost. The paint still looks new and yes it has nitpick items like a crappy cup holder but hey, I can live with those.