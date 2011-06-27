Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$739
|$1,307
|$1,615
|Clean
|$650
|$1,153
|$1,426
|Average
|$473
|$846
|$1,048
|Rough
|$296
|$540
|$670
Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,603
|$1,910
|Clean
|$916
|$1,415
|$1,686
|Average
|$666
|$1,039
|$1,239
|Rough
|$417
|$662
|$792
Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi Diamante 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,324
|$1,615
|Clean
|$696
|$1,169
|$1,426
|Average
|$506
|$858
|$1,048
|Rough
|$317
|$547
|$670