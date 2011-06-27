Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(79%)4(16%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
List Price Estimate
$899 - $2,169
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car all these years

Gene, 11/10/2010
I bought this car at a dealer auction in 1999 with only 25,000 miles on it. I believe it came off a lease. I now have 145,000 and the only problem I ever had was the transmission going out at 96,000. I figure the car has paid for itself 3 times over even with the transmission replacement. Because it rides so nice and gets decent gas mileage, I intend on driving it until it gives up the ghost. The paint still looks new and yes it has nitpick items like a crappy cup holder but hey, I can live with those.

'95 Diamante ES

corey gates, 08/03/2006
It has a strong reliable engine. It is the perfect car to just drive around with no real destination. It's the most affordable top of the line luxury sedan. It was used as a rental car due to it's reliability and comfort.

Loved it but now dissapointed

Fan, 09/08/2008
I bought the car with 70,000 miles and had heard it would last into the 200,000's. But I'm at 126,000 and I have had smoke out the back for awhile now. I have to either put in a new engine ($3000+) or get a new car. I did love it while it was good. It was definitely a gem of its time!

Lovely on the outside, but not built well

Amber, 04/22/2009
I really miss my Monte, it was beautiful and I could sleep in it! But it kept messing up consistently. In the 2 years it was running I spent over $5,000. It was smoking out the back, oil was leaking (even after i had it 'fixed'), it ATE gas (filled it about 3 times a week), AC gave out (brand new compressor), the radio needed to have some code put in by a dealership to be turned on. I entered the wrong one twice and had to pay 300 to get some idiotic numbers. Finally while driving down I-95 at Okachobee it started to sputter and never accelerated again. Almost killed me and my friend. Basically it was lovely on the outside, but not built well and cost way too much money to fix anything.

I give my Diamante a 9.5!!!

tsunami, 08/01/2009
I don't know what kind of lemons these other bloggers bought, but I bought my '95 Diamante LS with 42,700 miles on it in 2003. It is stock and is white with a moonroof, leather interior, stock Infinity sound system, the stock tape deck has an audio in port that will work with iPods and has a 6 disc changer in the trunk - stock. An old man must've owned it because it was in pristine condition inside, outside, and mechanically speaking. It currently has 115,000 miles on it and runs like the day it came off the assembly line. No problems. Had to replace the alternator once ($80). POWERFUL, RELIABLE car. AND it looks awesome even still today in 2009 and turns ALL the girls' heads. Can't go wrong

