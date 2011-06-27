Used 1995 Mitsubishi Diamante Consumer Reviews

Great car all these years Gene , 11/10/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car at a dealer auction in 1999 with only 25,000 miles on it. I believe it came off a lease. I now have 145,000 and the only problem I ever had was the transmission going out at 96,000. I figure the car has paid for itself 3 times over even with the transmission replacement. Because it rides so nice and gets decent gas mileage, I intend on driving it until it gives up the ghost. The paint still looks new and yes it has nitpick items like a crappy cup holder but hey, I can live with those. Report Abuse

'95 Diamante ES corey gates , 08/03/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful It has a strong reliable engine. It is the perfect car to just drive around with no real destination. It's the most affordable top of the line luxury sedan. It was used as a rental car due to it's reliability and comfort.

Loved it but now dissapointed Fan , 09/08/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 70,000 miles and had heard it would last into the 200,000's. But I'm at 126,000 and I have had smoke out the back for awhile now. I have to either put in a new engine ($3000+) or get a new car. I did love it while it was good. It was definitely a gem of its time!

Lovely on the outside, but not built well Amber , 04/22/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I really miss my Monte, it was beautiful and I could sleep in it! But it kept messing up consistently. In the 2 years it was running I spent over $5,000. It was smoking out the back, oil was leaking (even after i had it 'fixed'), it ATE gas (filled it about 3 times a week), AC gave out (brand new compressor), the radio needed to have some code put in by a dealership to be turned on. I entered the wrong one twice and had to pay 300 to get some idiotic numbers. Finally while driving down I-95 at Okachobee it started to sputter and never accelerated again. Almost killed me and my friend. Basically it was lovely on the outside, but not built well and cost way too much money to fix anything.