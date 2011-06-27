Estimated values
2007 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,733
|$3,799
|$4,400
|Clean
|$2,491
|$3,468
|$4,013
|Average
|$2,008
|$2,806
|$3,237
|Rough
|$1,524
|$2,145
|$2,461
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$2,402
|$3,348
|$3,882
|Clean
|$2,190
|$3,056
|$3,540
|Average
|$1,765
|$2,473
|$2,855
|Rough
|$1,340
|$1,890
|$2,171