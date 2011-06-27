Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,588
|$29,414
|$32,704
|Clean
|$26,045
|$28,817
|$32,010
|Average
|$24,960
|$27,621
|$30,624
|Rough
|$23,875
|$26,426
|$29,237
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,106
|$31,095
|$34,572
|Clean
|$27,533
|$30,463
|$33,839
|Average
|$26,386
|$29,199
|$32,374
|Rough
|$25,239
|$27,936
|$30,908
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,300
|$29,096
|$32,349
|Clean
|$25,763
|$28,505
|$31,663
|Average
|$24,690
|$27,322
|$30,292
|Rough
|$23,617
|$26,140
|$28,920