2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 4MATIC Specs & Features

More about the 2022 S-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$111,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG24 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.1/663.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower429 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Warmth and Comfort Package +$3,800
Night Package +$400
3D Technology Package +$3,000
AMG® Line +$4,300
Luxury Lineyes
In-Car Entertainment
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound System +$6,730
Nappa Leather Steering Wheelyes
Comfort Box +$350
Wheel Locking Bolts +$300
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.1 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room43.8 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Exterior Options
19" Aero Twin 10-spoke Wheels +$200
20” AMG® Multispoke Wheels +$850
21” AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels +$1,950
20” AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$850
20" Y-Multispoke Wheels +$1,050
21” AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$1,950
Body-Color Rear Spoiler +$500
Black Rear Spoiler +$500
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,740 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height59.2 in.
Length208.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.9 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.9 in.
Turning circle41.9 ft.
Wheel base126.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Rubellite Red Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Cashmere White Magno (matte)
  • Black
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Selenite Grey Magno (matte)
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Carmine Red/Black, premium leather
  • Silver Grey/Black, premium leather
  • Sienna Brown/Black, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/45R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
