I bought my '06 Tribby used in 2010 and it has served me very well with no major mechanical problems. This is a great car for a DIYer, because the maintenance is easy to perform. It handles quite well, with almost a car-like feeling. Performance is decent as well, it can easily tow small boats and trailers with no problem. It does lack a little power when you seat 5 and haul luggage and a trailer, but this has to be expected for a 200hp and sub-200 ft/lbs vehicle. A downside of the car is that fuel economy isn't very good. Traction in the snow is amazing, the 4wd does its job very well. I have never been stuck anywhere, even in the worst Quebec snowstorms with 50cm of snow (of course, good winter tires and the high ground clearance also help). It has plenty of cargo space and the interior is roomy. The sound system is decent but I wish it at least had an auxiliary input. Just do your regular maintenance and replace aging parts before they fail, and this car will amaze you with its reliability. Mine is going on 10 years and I feel almost no signs of aging (keep in mind that I have taken great preventive care of it, religiously changed all fluids, etc.). You should also be careful of rust buildup, I had some rust starting on the tailgate and had it fixed by a bodyshop before it was too bad. 10/10 would recommend

Read more