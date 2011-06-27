  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(70)
2006 Mazda Tribute Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and comfortable interior, peppy V6 engine, drives more like a car than a truck, long list of standard features.
  • Mediocre fuel economy and range on V6 models, can't get side airbags on four-cylinder models.
List Price
$6,988
Used Tribute for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy on the inside, stylish on the outside and fun to drive wherever it goes, the 2006 Mazda Tribute is one of our favorite small SUVs.

Vehicle overview

The 2005 model year marked the first serious refresh for the Mazda Tribute. The previous generation's weak four-cylinder base engine was replaced by a 2.3-liter four with 153 horsepower and 152 lb-ft of torque. Styling revisions were in evidence inside and out, and a revised suspension system took care of things underfoot. A new electronic four-wheel-drive system, called Active Torque Control Coupling, uses an electromagnetic clutch to control the amount of torque sent to the rear wheels. In other words, power is split front to rear according to the engine control computer, and the system can react appropriately before traction is ever lost.

As always, the Mazda Tribute is more a car masquerading as a truck than a truck masquerading as a car. It drives like a tall, sporty station wagon, feeling nimble and surefooted on pavement. The trade-off, of course, is that when you get a Tribute into the mud, it is somewhat limited in its capability to bash boulders and scrabble up mountainsides. Thus, it is perfectly suited to the lifestyles of the majority of its buyers, who live in cities and suburbs and use it to haul groceries, children and the occasional piece of furniture. Stylish, speedy (with the V6) and spacious, the 2006 Mazda Tribute is one of the best small SUVs on the market.

2006 Mazda Tribute models

The four-door Mazda Tribute is available in base i and high-line s trims. The i comes with a decent amount of standard equipment, including 16-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, air conditioning, a CD player and power windows, mirrors and locks. The s adds privacy glass, a height-adjustable driver seat and cruise control. Key options include leather upholstery, a power driver seat, an upgraded seven-speaker audio system with a CD changer, a moonroof and a class II towing package. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system can be ordered on any Tribute as long as a sunroof isn't involved.

2006 Highlights

After receiving significant updates last year, the Mazda Tribute SUV enters 2006 unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Two engines are available in the Mazda Tribute. The i comes with a 153-hp, 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine matched to a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The s gets a 3.0-liter V6 engine good for 200 hp. A four-speed automatic is standard with the V6. Both Mazda SUV models are available with either front-wheel drive (2WD) or an electronic four-wheel-drive system (4WD). Maximum towing capacity is 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist are standard on all models. Side curtain airbags are optional on the s model only. The Tribute scored very well in governmental crash testing, earning a perfect five stars for the driver and four stars for the front passenger in the frontal-impact category, and five stars across the board for side impacts. Frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS told a different story, however, as the Tribute earned a "Marginal" rating (the second lowest of four). The Tribute did earn a "Good" in IIHS side-impact testing when equipped with side airbags.

Driving

Mazda markets the Tribute as the Miata of SUVs, and the claim isn't far off the mark. With a wide track and powerful V6, the Tribute handles better than most SUVs on the road, driving more like a sporty car than a truck. Ride quality is smooth, making this SUV a suitable choice for commuting or hauling around the family. Equipped with 4WD, the Mazda Tribute can easily take on snow and ice during the winter. One of the few drawbacks to this Mazda SUV is the V6 engine's mediocre gas mileage. This year's new 153-hp four-cylinder is a good option for buyers on tighter budgets -- expect adequate acceleration and better mileage than what you'd get with the V6.

Interior

Tribute cabins are roomy and functional with plenty of room for four passengers and a simple control layout. All radio head units are satellite radio-compatible (Mazda dealers can install a Sirius receiver). In general, materials quality is not as impressive as that of other Mazda vehicles, but considering the economical nature of this small SUV, most buyers won't find it lacking. Cargo capacity is generous for a small SUV with 30 cubic feet behind the rear seats and a total of 66 cubic feet when the seats are folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mazda Tribute.

5(54%)
4(30%)
3(14%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Roll Over Accident
Nicole,12/13/2006
I owned a 2006 Tribute. I loved it. But the day before Thanksgiving me and my 3 year old daughter were involved in a roll over accident. Witnesses say it rolled 6-7 times. It happened so fast that I couldn't be sure how many times it rolled. I had my seat belt on, my daughter was sitting behind me in her car seat. WE BOTH WALKED AWAY WITH MINOR INJURIES (some bumps) but WE WALKED AWAY. The frame held up perfectly, the door where my daughter was sitting was almost perfect except a few scratches on the top. I was so impressed with the way this suv protected us that I'm going to buy another one. It's all about safety when it comes to my family and this proved safe. This time I will get the v6.
Awesome little SUV!
JS,03/29/2016
s 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my '06 Tribby used in 2010 and it has served me very well with no major mechanical problems. This is a great car for a DIYer, because the maintenance is easy to perform. It handles quite well, with almost a car-like feeling. Performance is decent as well, it can easily tow small boats and trailers with no problem. It does lack a little power when you seat 5 and haul luggage and a trailer, but this has to be expected for a 200hp and sub-200 ft/lbs vehicle. A downside of the car is that fuel economy isn't very good. Traction in the snow is amazing, the 4wd does its job very well. I have never been stuck anywhere, even in the worst Quebec snowstorms with 50cm of snow (of course, good winter tires and the high ground clearance also help). It has plenty of cargo space and the interior is roomy. The sound system is decent but I wish it at least had an auxiliary input. Just do your regular maintenance and replace aging parts before they fail, and this car will amaze you with its reliability. Mine is going on 10 years and I feel almost no signs of aging (keep in mind that I have taken great preventive care of it, religiously changed all fluids, etc.). You should also be careful of rust buildup, I had some rust starting on the tailgate and had it fixed by a bodyshop before it was too bad. 10/10 would recommend
Nice value
Wes,11/18/2015
i 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
Gas mileage is as low as 12-15 mpg in town. Max of 21 mpg long distance hwy. Very reliable. NO repairs needed since 2006. No major repairs needed still, just basic maintenance and brakes.
Fun at First...but then
brokken12,03/02/2013
When we first got the Tribute we really loved it. We got an extended warranty since we bought the car used. This was a good thing because wheel bearings, the 4WD shift controller, Rear Suspension where just some of the things that needed to be fixed in the first few months. We took on a trip through the Maritimes and it had lots of pick-up, no issues on climbing some hilly terrain or passing. The comfort inside was great, but the radio broke and cup holder kept coming off. The all leather interior on our model was great and easy to clean.
See all 70 reviews of the 2006 Mazda Tribute
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2006 Mazda Tribute

Used 2006 Mazda Tribute Overview

The Used 2006 Mazda Tribute is offered in the following submodels: Tribute SUV. Available styles include i 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), s 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), i 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), s 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), i 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and i 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

