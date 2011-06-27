2005 Mazda Tribute Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy and comfortable interior, peppy V6 engine, drives more like a car than a truck, long list of standard features.
- Mediocre fuel economy and driving range on V6 models.
Other years
List Price
$3,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Roomy on the inside, stylish on the outside and fun to drive wherever it goes, the Tribute is one of our favorite small SUVs.
2005 Highlights
Extensive changes for the Tribute this year include a new base engine, restyled exterior and a new electronic four-wheel-drive system. A floor-mounted shifter replaces the awkward column shifter, and ABS is now standard on all models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mazda Tribute.
Most helpful consumer reviews
seemmons,11/02/2011
I love, love, love this car. My tribute currently has 89,000 mi. It's everything a small SUV should be. In the V6 with 4wd, it's powerful quick. I spend 2hrs in mine daily, both highway and dirt roads, and it's just as stable on the mud as it is on pavement. I'm getting around 25mpg. On our first big snow, I hit 4WD, and drove this thing through the mud and 16" of snow up a hill without so much as slip. It's much more stable than I feel the Jeeps are, and when test driving, blew away even the Escape. Mine also has an enormous sunroof, stylish leather and idiot-proof 6 CD changer. There also isn't a dog, a ladder or power tool my hubby and I can't fit in it.
mitc1109,05/20/2009
Bought it new off the lot in 2005. Got a great deal so I can't complain all that much. However, I have never been able to keep rotors on it. Have had them replaced three times!! When stopping, the vibrations are ridiculous! Props to the dealership though who has replaced the rotors every time under warranty. Just a hassle. Gas mileage is not great but it's pretty good in the New England snow for a FWD vehicle. I still like it a lot better than the Ford Escape (someone else in my family has one of those). Fun to drive and the 6 cylinder has some good pickup.
zel1,05/14/2011
We have put 164,000 miles on our Tribute, including many long highway trips and back woods driving on two-tracks in the UP of Michigan. We required a new (rebuilt Ford) transmission at 94,000 miles, which possibly can be attributed to driving with cupped tires that probably vibrated it to pieces. Mileage is so-so, up to about 21.5 on the highway (we are usually pretty heavily loaded on trips). A/C, defroster, heater have always given some problems, but still work OK. Never burned a drop of oil, and still has good power on the highway. Hoping to make 250,000 miles.
Larry,08/01/2016
s Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car with 305,000 miles on it at a habitat for humanity store(thrift). only had to have the front main seal replaced and the serpentine belt $150.about 2 weeks after i got it.No problems since.going strong.A little over a year later,322,500 miles and prepping for a trip to Mi.no problems to report except the sun roof leaks like a sieve.8/7/2019 347,000 miles.planning our 3rd trip to michigan from florida with this mazda built by FORD.yes I would recommend this vehicle. i siliconed the sunroof shut,no more leaks!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Mazda Tribute features & specs
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
