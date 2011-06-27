  1. Home
2005 Mazda Tribute Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and comfortable interior, peppy V6 engine, drives more like a car than a truck, long list of standard features.
  • Mediocre fuel economy and driving range on V6 models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy on the inside, stylish on the outside and fun to drive wherever it goes, the Tribute is one of our favorite small SUVs.

2005 Highlights

Extensive changes for the Tribute this year include a new base engine, restyled exterior and a new electronic four-wheel-drive system. A floor-mounted shifter replaces the awkward column shifter, and ABS is now standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mazda Tribute.

5(69%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.6
179 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 179 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this SUV
seemmons,11/02/2011
I love, love, love this car. My tribute currently has 89,000 mi. It's everything a small SUV should be. In the V6 with 4wd, it's powerful quick. I spend 2hrs in mine daily, both highway and dirt roads, and it's just as stable on the mud as it is on pavement. I'm getting around 25mpg. On our first big snow, I hit 4WD, and drove this thing through the mud and 16" of snow up a hill without so much as slip. It's much more stable than I feel the Jeeps are, and when test driving, blew away even the Escape. Mine also has an enormous sunroof, stylish leather and idiot-proof 6 CD changer. There also isn't a dog, a ladder or power tool my hubby and I can't fit in it.
Nice but too many issues
mitc1109,05/20/2009
Bought it new off the lot in 2005. Got a great deal so I can't complain all that much. However, I have never been able to keep rotors on it. Have had them replaced three times!! When stopping, the vibrations are ridiculous! Props to the dealership though who has replaced the rotors every time under warranty. Just a hassle. Gas mileage is not great but it's pretty good in the New England snow for a FWD vehicle. I still like it a lot better than the Ford Escape (someone else in my family has one of those). Fun to drive and the 6 cylinder has some good pickup.
Mostly a great car
zel1,05/14/2011
We have put 164,000 miles on our Tribute, including many long highway trips and back woods driving on two-tracks in the UP of Michigan. We required a new (rebuilt Ford) transmission at 94,000 miles, which possibly can be attributed to driving with cupped tires that probably vibrated it to pieces. Mileage is so-so, up to about 21.5 on the highway (we are usually pretty heavily loaded on trips). A/C, defroster, heater have always given some problems, but still work OK. Never burned a drop of oil, and still has good power on the highway. Hoping to make 250,000 miles.
310,000 mi no sign of stopping!
Larry,08/01/2016
s Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car with 305,000 miles on it at a habitat for humanity store(thrift). only had to have the front main seal replaced and the serpentine belt $150.about 2 weeks after i got it.No problems since.going strong.A little over a year later,322,500 miles and prepping for a trip to Mi.no problems to report except the sun roof leaks like a sieve.8/7/2019 347,000 miles.planning our 3rd trip to michigan from florida with this mazda built by FORD.yes I would recommend this vehicle. i siliconed the sunroof shut,no more leaks!
See all 179 reviews of the 2005 Mazda Tribute
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mazda Tribute features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Mazda Tribute

Used 2005 Mazda Tribute Overview

The Used 2005 Mazda Tribute is offered in the following submodels: Tribute SUV. Available styles include i AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), s AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), i Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), s Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), i AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and i Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mazda Tribute?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Mazda Tribute trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Mazda Tribute s is priced between $3,995 and$3,995 with odometer readings between 166557 and166557 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mazda Tributes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mazda Tribute for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Tributes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 166557 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mazda Tribute.

Can't find a used 2005 Mazda Tributes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Tribute for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,396.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,196.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Tribute for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,389.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,070.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mazda Tribute?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda Tribute lease specials

