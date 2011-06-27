Vehicle overview

The Mazda Tribute used to be advertised as the SUV with the zoom-zoom soul of a sports car, specifically a Miata. In reality, the Tribute had the soul of a Ford Escape, sharing much of that compact SUV's DNA. That was hardly a bad thing, as it shared a comfortable carlike driving experience, and a useful cargo- and people-hauling interior.

The heavily revised 2008 Mazda Tribute continues that tradition, as it's even closer in appearance inside and out to the Ford Escape. New styling and a greatly improved interior make the Tribute more competitive in the rapidly expanding compact-to-midsize crossover SUV field, but its carried-over powertrain and chassis further diminish any zoom-zoom claims.

With its boxy, traditional SUV body, the Tribute looks like the shipping container the Mazda CX-7 came in. Although its styling is hardly consistent with the rest of Mazda's sporty lineup, the Tribute's redesigned duds are nevertheless a stylish, alternative take on the new Escape. Inside, the story's pretty much the same, though the crummy hard plastics of the past Tribute have at least been replaced by higher-quality and more stylish materials. Available rich two-tone color schemes and "ice blue" lighting create a warm, yet modern look.

The dress may have changed, but it's pretty much the same girl underneath, as the platform that debuted in 2001 hasn't been updated beyond an improved electric power steering system. Nor has there been any significant change in terms of features, as premium items like a navigation system or Bluetooth connectivity still aren't offered.

In total, these remnants of the previous quasi-generation put the Tribute behind newer utes like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and even Mazda's own CX-7 in terms of driving dynamics, performance and desirability. It's still a decent vehicle, and its price -- thousands less in some cases -- could make it appealing to those on a tight budget. But with so much to choose from this year, we think most shoppers should consider other options before deciding on the Tribute.