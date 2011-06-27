  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Tribute
  4. Used 2008 Mazda Tribute
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(59)
Appraise this car

2008 Mazda Tribute Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable interior, impressive list of standard safety features.
  • Mediocre braking, disappointing fuel-efficiency, folding down second seat a multistep process.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Mazda Tribute for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$3,014 - $4,615
Used Tribute for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Extensive exterior and interior revisions have freshened the 2008 Mazda Tribute, but its aging chassis and stale driving dynamics can't match newer compact SUVs.

Vehicle overview

The Mazda Tribute used to be advertised as the SUV with the zoom-zoom soul of a sports car, specifically a Miata. In reality, the Tribute had the soul of a Ford Escape, sharing much of that compact SUV's DNA. That was hardly a bad thing, as it shared a comfortable carlike driving experience, and a useful cargo- and people-hauling interior.

The heavily revised 2008 Mazda Tribute continues that tradition, as it's even closer in appearance inside and out to the Ford Escape. New styling and a greatly improved interior make the Tribute more competitive in the rapidly expanding compact-to-midsize crossover SUV field, but its carried-over powertrain and chassis further diminish any zoom-zoom claims.

With its boxy, traditional SUV body, the Tribute looks like the shipping container the Mazda CX-7 came in. Although its styling is hardly consistent with the rest of Mazda's sporty lineup, the Tribute's redesigned duds are nevertheless a stylish, alternative take on the new Escape. Inside, the story's pretty much the same, though the crummy hard plastics of the past Tribute have at least been replaced by higher-quality and more stylish materials. Available rich two-tone color schemes and "ice blue" lighting create a warm, yet modern look.

The dress may have changed, but it's pretty much the same girl underneath, as the platform that debuted in 2001 hasn't been updated beyond an improved electric power steering system. Nor has there been any significant change in terms of features, as premium items like a navigation system or Bluetooth connectivity still aren't offered.

In total, these remnants of the previous quasi-generation put the Tribute behind newer utes like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and even Mazda's own CX-7 in terms of driving dynamics, performance and desirability. It's still a decent vehicle, and its price -- thousands less in some cases -- could make it appealing to those on a tight budget. But with so much to choose from this year, we think most shoppers should consider other options before deciding on the Tribute.

2008 Mazda Tribute models

The 2008 Mazda Tribute is a small SUV. It's broken into i and s models, which are equipped with four- and six-cylinder engines, respectively. Both are offered in the same three trim levels -- Sport, Touring and Grand Touring. The base-level Sport comes equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a CD player and an audio auxiliary jack. The Touring adds a roof rack, tinted rear windows, a power driver seat and a few other convenience features. The Grand Touring includes heated exterior mirrors, automatic headlamps, a sunroof, leather-trimmed seats with front seat heaters, a retractable cargo cover and an upgraded sound system with a six-CD changer. The latter two items are optional on the Touring. A towing package, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system (dealer-installed) are among items that are optional on all three trim levels.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Mazda Tribute has been heavily revised with significant changes made to the exterior styling and a more stylish, functional and better constructed interior. Like the closely related Ford Escape, the Tribute's engines and chassis carry over virtually untouched. A hybrid-powered Tribute is also expected for this year.

Performance & mpg

The Tribute is available with a choice of two engines: a 2.3-liter 153-hp inline-4 and a 3.0-liter 200-hp V6. Both come with a four-speed automatic transmission, although a five-speed manual is standard on the Tribute i Sport 2WD. All-wheel drive is available on all models, but for those who don't experience seriously inclement weather, the front-wheel-drive Tribute is a perfectly adequate and more fuel-efficient choice. Towing capacity for the V6 is a respectable 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The Tribute comes with an impressive portfolio of standard safety equipment including front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, antilock brakes, stability and traction control, and a tire-pressure monitor. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2008 Mazda Tribute earned an unusually low score, just three out of five stars, for driver protection in head-on collisions. Front passenger protection is rated at five stars, however, as is front and rear occupant protection in side impacts.

Driving

A new electric power steering system delivers surprisingly good road feel and response. Handling is respectable, with the SUV remaining flat through corners and composed in quick transitions. Ride quality is relatively smooth, making this SUV a suitable choice for commuting or hauling around the family. Nevertheless, many competitors are more refined and fun to drive than the 2008 Mazda Tribute. Braking is also disappointing with rear drum brakes standard on all trim levels.

Although reasonably powerful, the V6 engine provides mediocre gas mileage. The 153-hp four-cylinder is a good option for buyers on tighter budgets -- expect slower acceleration and better mileage than you'd get with the V6. For 2008, a new Tribute HEV (Hybrid-Electric Vehicle) will be available with a 155-hp gasoline-electric engine.

Interior

Like the Tribute's exterior, the interior features little Mazda family resemblance apart from the badge on its steering wheel. Besides that and unique two-tone color combinations, the Tribute is virtually identical to the Ford Escape and Mercury Mariner. Unless you're a devout Mazda fan, this isn't really a bad thing, as the control layout and build quality are generally impressive. The HVAC and stereo controls are split like in other Mazdas, with read-outs placed high atop the dash in legible blue letters and numbers. The controls themselves are a huge improvement over the unattractive cookie-cutter units found in most other Ford family products.

The front seats are well bolstered and comfortable, but the rear seat, although roomy enough for adults, is flat and devoid of recline or fore/aft adjustments. Folding that seat down is a bit of a chore, too, as the headrests must be removed and the bottom cushions tipped forward before the seatbacks can be flipped down. Cargo space stands at 29 cubic feet behind the second row and 66 cubes with the second row folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mazda Tribute.

5(41%)
4(37%)
3(10%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
4.1
59 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

From new to now problems continue
gz408,03/03/2012
-4K miles Transmission cooler leaking (replaced under warranty) -8K miles Hard shifting (serviced under warranty) -22K miles transmission stuck in 2nd gear (covered under warranty) -24K miles replaced front brakes and rotors (pulsating and noisy) -Window regulator failure -26K L+R Tie rod end replacement (warranty) -35K engine knocking/tapping (warranty) -35K Serpentine belt tensioner failure (warranty) -46K Transmission shifting hard (not fixed yet) This vehicle is horribly built. Interior is noisy from all the cheap plastics. Suspension and ride quality is really bad too. I would not recommend purchasing this, you're better off with a Kia!!
Window Regulator Should be Recalled
swflmazda,11/18/2011
Ok.. So not a bad car as my first mazda purchase. I am totally surprised there hasn't been a recall on these, that all but one of my power window regulators have snapped. Really poor poor poor design and cheap materials. Dealership wants me to pay for labor, will cost be around $800. No-way since this is faulty equipment. not standard wear and tear.. Also gas pedal gets stuck. Incredibly dangerous. Not sure what's worse; windows that do not work or a gas pedal that gets stuck. Other than that.. seems to be a decent car.
Rust Problems Here Too
ChicagoDriver,10/17/2010
So I hate to say anything bad about my 2008 Tribute, which we just traded in last week, and I loved owning. It was a simple car without any fuss, and perfect for me! The only bad thing about it is the rust. I noticed a few other reviews mentioning this, and i found it a little too coincidental that we all have found the same rust problems. Mazda must have gotten cheap on their materials, or they stared buying steel from China. I bent down to check on my tires one day and I couldn't believe how badly rusted out the wheel well was. I traded the car in a week later.
Wish I'd never bought it!
Kathy,09/10/2015
i Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
Rusting! Thought that was a thing of the past! 90,000 miles the accelerator pedal went limp & SUV stopped moving. Had to have it towed. Now the transmission went out at 128,000. 2 yrs. before that cruise control went out. Friends' vehicles that aren't Mazdas have 200,000+ miles w/ no issues.
See all 59 reviews of the 2008 Mazda Tribute
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mazda Tribute features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Mazda Tribute

Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Overview

The Used 2008 Mazda Tribute is offered in the following submodels: Tribute SUV. Available styles include i Sport 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), i Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), i Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), i Sport 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M), s Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), s Sport 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), i Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), s Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and i Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mazda Tribute?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mazda Tributes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mazda Tribute for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mazda Tribute.

Can't find a used 2008 Mazda Tributes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Tribute for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,544.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,071.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Tribute for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,028.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,988.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Mazda Tribute?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda Tribute lease specials

Related Used 2008 Mazda Tribute info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles