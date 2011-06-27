  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(203)
2003 Mazda Tribute Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and comfortable, peppy V6 engine, great value for the money, drives more like a car than a truck.
  • Loud engines, poor fuel economy and range with V6.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite the entrance of revised and redesigned competitors to the marketplace, Mazda's Tribute remains a favorite due to its competent blend of style, space and fun-to-drive nature.

2003 Highlights

DX, LX and ES trims carryover, but the V6 is newly limited to LX and ES. If you want to see what's new on the 2003 Tribute, you'll need to look inside. This year, the dashboard is two-tone, and the insert trim is either brushed aluminum (DX and LX) or fake black wood (ES). ES models are equipped with upgraded leather and a cold package that includes heated seats and exterior mirrors. New options include an auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass and a DVD entertainment system. Four new colors round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda Tribute.

5(71%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
203 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Over 300,000 miles
bluechicken,12/28/2014
I bought my Mazda Tribute new in December 2002. I live at 6,000 ft elevation on a mountain. For the first 9 years of owning my Tribute, I commuted 100 miles a day, mountain road all the way. My Tribute had no trouble pulling the grade going up the mountain. It performs great in the snow with snow tires. It is a very stable vehicle. I now have 306,000 miles on my Tribute!! The only major repairs I have done is a new alternator at 175,000 miles, at 280,000 the radiator blew. When having the radiator replaced I had the coil packs and spark plugs replaced since they were still original!!! Other than those repairs it was just the normal stuff .. batteries, brakes and oil changes.
IN balance, best ever
Oldfrat,03/18/2010
I've owned and driven a lot of vehicles in the past 40 years including a 63 Corvair, 2 67 Corvettes, big Plymouths, Mercurys and Cadillacs, and a Dodge Ram truck. My 2003 Tribute is clearly the best ever on an overall basis. The other ones did some things a lot better than the Tribute, but none did everything to the same good level. It has the most driver leg room of any car I've owned. I have used the temporary 4WD to go through some really hairy places. Put the rear seats down and it can carry a surprising amount of stuff. And it is surprisingly kind of fun to drive in most situations.
Solid and Fun to Drive
Cristanka,06/08/2010
I bought my 03 Tribute LX 4WD at 95,000 miles and I've been happy with it every single day. It's amazing in the winter and even better in the summer! Everything still works at 106,000 miles a year later. The wheel bearing on the front right passenger side was broken when I bought it, unfortunately, and it wasn't until much later that I found that problem and the dealership paid for it. The crash test ratings are spectacular on this SUV! I was just hit a week ago by a drunk driver going 70 mph and I walked away without a scratch. My Tribute is in great condition save for a few cosmetic repairs. If I had been in a lighter SUV I would have rolled over. Definitely worth every penny.
Pretty good, but many small headaches
No Name,09/18/2008
Bought my 2003 Tribute FWD LX new and have been pretty pleased overall. 90k miles, still has original tires with plenty of tread. However, have replaced wheel bearings (~$450), brakes and rotors, throttle cable sticks and steering wheel squeaks, even after several attempts to have fixed under warranty. Now, power steering fluid leaks, alternator is going bad (seems to be common problem), and rust is forming on the tailgate (water collects on the window frame). However, gets decent MPG (20 city/ 25 hwy) and drives great, handles snow and ice well with FWD. Comfortable seats and fits my 6ft frame with no problems. Ok overall, but wouldn't buy again compared to others.
See all 203 reviews of the 2003 Mazda Tribute
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2003 Mazda Tribute Overview

The Used 2003 Mazda Tribute is offered in the following submodels: Tribute SUV. Available styles include ES-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX-V6 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), ES-V6 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and DX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

