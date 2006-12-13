Used 2006 Mazda Tribute for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 180,050 milesGood Deal
$3,399$443 Below Market
Gilleland Cadillac - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Our low, Up Front, No Haggle, Best Price, Always! Actual cash value for your trade and home of the 3, 5, 30 Warranty! Call (320) 281-4290 or stop by and see our Sales Department with any questions. Our Financing Department has affordable financial solutions for today with the best terms and lowest rates in the industry! We are conveniently located at 3019 West Division Street in St Cloud. Recent Arrival! Local Trade, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. One low price, plain and simple, always! Gilleland Chevrolet, your home town dealer in St. Cloud, MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda Tribute s with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ94176KM31362
Stock: 206149C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 119,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995$445 Below Market
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda Tribute s with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ96136KM32988
Stock: M32988nb
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,851 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,920
Sport Mazda North - Longwood / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2006 Mazda Tribute i - located at our SPORT MAZDA NORTH Superstore - 400 N US Hwy 17-92, Longwood FL, 32750 - New Price! PRICE DROP ALERT!!!, LOW MILEAGE, LOCAL TRADE IN, ONE OWNER, GREAT VALUE, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, LEATHER, GREAT GAS MILEAGE, SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED, MID SIZE SUV, SUV, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, A-Gloss Painted Bumpers & Lower Body-Side Trim, Body-Color Dual Power Remote Folding-Type Mirrors, Clear-Lens Halogen Type Fog Lights, Cosmic Maple-Look Center Instrument Panel Treatment, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Overhead Console w/Dual Storage Bins, Premium Package.Odometer is 42770 miles below market average! 22/26 City/Highway MPGWholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda Tribute i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ02Z06KM19127
Stock: NTM19127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 123,974 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Redfire Metallic 2006 Mazda Tribute s AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V, AWD, 16' 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Modular Audio System, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console w/Single Storage Bin, Package 1, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Sunshade, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Cargo Cover, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, s-Type Cloth-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 2006 Mazda Tribute s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda Tribute s with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ94166KM06877
Stock: 136021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 54,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000
Bob Moore Subaru - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
***BOB MOORE SUBARU*** 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY ON CARFAX, LOW MILES, Tribute s, 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V. Odometer is 99210 miles below market average!Bob Moore Subaru in Oklahoma City, OK treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and, even more importantly, our commitment to YOU!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda Tribute s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ04126KM05978
Stock: L3610174A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 132,871 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,900
McGrath Chevrolet of Dubuque - Dubuque / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions...... 4 Wheel Drive!!! Great MPG: 23 MPG Hwy*** Won't last long! Set down the mouse because this rock-solid SUV is the SUV you've been seeking... ..... Pre-Owned inventory belongs to various McGrath Family of Dealerships locations around Eastern Iowa. Please contact our friendly team to confirm vehicle location. Prices subject to change and expire at end of day. Not responsible for typographical errors and prices displayed are not listed as binding agreement values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda Tribute s with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ96136KM37601
Stock: T200420B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 140,553 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda Tribute s with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ96196KM30095
Stock: MM30095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 225,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,599
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
Public Wholesale Cars are sold "As Is" and do not have any implied warranty at all. You are purchasing these vehicles just like another used car dealer would purchase it. This means Lou fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat in no way warranties any type of mechanical failure after the sale transaction is complete. These vehicles have not had any type of mechanical inspection done by Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat. For customers wanting some type of warranty available on a user car Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat offers a complete selection of late model inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda Tribute i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ02ZX6KM33536
Stock: G18701XP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 195,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
Bommarito Mazda South - Saint Louis / Missouri
. White 2006 Mazda Tribute s FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Tribute s, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, White. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda Tribute s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ04146KM10044
Stock: P7194B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,955
Gateway Ford Lincoln - Greeneville / Tennessee
The satellite radio system in this model gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The Mazda Tribute has four wheel drive capabilities. This 2005 Mazda Tribute has a 3.0 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. It excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this small suv. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this 2005 Mazda Tribute . Easily set your speed in the vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the vehicle. This small SUV will zip through traffic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute s with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ94115KM49229
Stock: CS9229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 135,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,300
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 42215 miles below market average! 2005 4D Sport Utility Mazda Tribute i Dark Titanium 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 2.3L I4 SMPI DOHC HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 16 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.230 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Modular Audio System, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, i-Type Cloth-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute i with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ02ZX5KM02317
Stock: P19855A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-16-2019
- 160,557 miles
$3,995
Brown's Alexandria Mazda - Alexandria / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Classic White 2005 Mazda Tribute s AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, AWD.Recent Arrival!Buy Happy with Our Three Day Exchange Policy. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute s with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ96105KM35538
Stock: A33196B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 145,857 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,990
Brothers Auto Sales - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Clean CARFAX.Redfire Metallic 2005 Mazda Tribute s AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHCFully Serviced & Inspected!, Local Trade, Sunroof, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack.18/22 City/Highway MPGThis Vehicle is a member of the Brothers Budget Buy Program either because of excessive age, miles, or condition and they don`t fit our normal inventory standards which is a fully serviced, 1 owner, 1 to 3 year old, off lease or fleet, clean CARFAX, midwest vehicles. They are offered at auction pricing in the condition they were traded in. All of or Budget Buys have gone through a thorough multi point inspection which includes Oil and Filter change. This car will be offered to the general public for a limited time until sold or sent to auction.Brothers Auto Sales Has Been Serving South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and The Surrounding Area For Almost 24 Years! Please Contact Us For Your No Hassle Experience and Save Time In The Store By Starting The Process Online. We Look Forward To Taking Care Of Your Car Needs Today and In The Future! Free Carfax Report! Financing (WAC) and Vehicle Service Contract Options Available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute s with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ941X5KM55885
Stock: T05M5885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 119,771 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Take command of the road in the 2005 Mazda Tribute! A great vehicle and a great value! Mazda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, heated seats, and cruise control. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute s with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ06195KM26872
Stock: C4007C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 232,196 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,810
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ04165KM29425
Stock: P6621A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 91,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 Mazda Tribute 4dr 3.0L Automatic s 4WD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute s with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ94195KM04842
Stock: CYC-M04842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 240,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,299
St Cloud Hyundai - Waite Park / Minnesota
This tip-top Tribute with its grippy 4WD will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you*** ATTENTION!!! Great MPG: 22 MPG Hwy! Optional equipment includes: Side Air Bags Side Air Curtains Tow Package Rear Bumper Step Plate... * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make model trim exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally pricing data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers. * Whil * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with St Cloud Hyundai. Vehicle photos are representative of make, model, trim, exterior color and interior color. Additional equipment seen may vary. Click the window sticker button to see the full list of included equipment. See dealer for details. Some rebates you must qualify for. Occasionally, pricing, data errors and omissions may occur on various vehicles and offers. Upon notification, such errors and omissions will be promptly removed or fixed. Inaccurate prices and data errors and/or omissions do not constitute valid prices or retail offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute s with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ94185KM53806
Stock: 5KM53806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 194,134 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,400
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2005 Mazda Tribute 4dr 2.3L Automatic i 4WD features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2YZ92Z75KM60910
Stock: AAW-M60910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Tribute searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Tribute
- 5(54%)
- 4(30%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(1%)
Related Mazda Tribute info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-9 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Mazda RX-8 Ontario CA
- Used Mazda 2 Katy TX
- Used Mazda RX-8 Long Beach CA
- Used Mazda CX-9 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Mazda CX-9 Washington DC
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Lansing MI
- Used Mazda Tribute New Orleans LA
- Used Mazda Tribute Boston MA
- Used Mazda 5 Austin TX
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News