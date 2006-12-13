Used 2006 Mazda Tribute for Sale Near Me

I owned a 2006 Tribute. I loved it. But the day before Thanksgiving me and my 3 year old daughter were involved in a roll over accident. Witnesses say it rolled 6-7 times. It happened so fast that I couldn't be sure how many times it rolled. I had my seat belt on, my daughter was sitting behind me in her car seat. WE BOTH WALKED AWAY WITH MINOR INJURIES (some bumps) but WE WALKED AWAY. The frame held up perfectly, the door where my daughter was sitting was almost perfect except a few scratches on the top. I was so impressed with the way this suv protected us that I'm going to buy another one. It's all about safety when it comes to my family and this proved safe. This time I will get the v6.

