Used 2005 Mazda Tribute for Sale Near Me

Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee

At CHAPARRAL we are dedicated to exceeding our customers expectations and guaranteeing satisfaction. Speaking of expectations, this 2005 Mazda Tribute is sure to go above and beyond! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. With a power seat in this vehicle every driver rides in comfort. Check out the Wheels on this one.....Alloys always improve the look of your ride! Keep Cool...It has A/C! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! This one also has Rear Defrost! Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Warm up everything in your car on those cold winter mornings, including the seats! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Why reserve lounging only for your home...When you can be as comfortable in your car....It has Leather Seats! Luggage Racks are handy for any long trips!! This vehicle has one. Whether its sunny or raining get a great view out the top of this vehicle it has a power sunroof. When having to slow down in inclement weather don't worry you have ABS to stop you safely. Do you need to tow a trailer?? Have confidence you can get the JOB done with the towing hitch installed on this!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mazda Tribute s with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4F2YZ06155KM41420

Stock: P3164-P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020