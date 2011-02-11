Used 2005 Mazda Tribute for Sale Near Me

56 listings
Tribute Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 56 listings
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute s in Red
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute s

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,955

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute i in Silver
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute i

    135,245 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,300

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute s in White
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute s

    160,557 miles

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute s in Red
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute s

    145,857 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute s in White
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute s

    119,771 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,991

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute s in Gray
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute s

    232,196 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,810

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute s in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute s

    91,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute s in Gray
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute s

    240,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,299

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute i in Red
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute i

    194,134 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,400

    Details
  • 2005 Mazda Tribute s in Black
    used

    2005 Mazda Tribute s

    146,664 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda Tribute s in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Mazda Tribute s

    180,050 miles

    $3,399

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mazda Tribute s in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda Tribute s

    119,441 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Mazda Tribute LX-V6

    95,138 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda Tribute i in Gray
    used

    2006 Mazda Tribute i

    92,851 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,920

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda Tribute s in Red
    used

    2006 Mazda Tribute s

    123,974 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda Tribute s in Red
    used

    2006 Mazda Tribute s

    54,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda Tribute s in White
    used

    2006 Mazda Tribute s

    132,871 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2006 Mazda Tribute s
    used

    2006 Mazda Tribute s

    140,553 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Tribute

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6179 Reviews
See all 179 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Love this SUV
seemmons,11/02/2011
I love, love, love this car. My tribute currently has 89,000 mi. It's everything a small SUV should be. In the V6 with 4wd, it's powerful quick. I spend 2hrs in mine daily, both highway and dirt roads, and it's just as stable on the mud as it is on pavement. I'm getting around 25mpg. On our first big snow, I hit 4WD, and drove this thing through the mud and 16" of snow up a hill without so much as slip. It's much more stable than I feel the Jeeps are, and when test driving, blew away even the Escape. Mine also has an enormous sunroof, stylish leather and idiot-proof 6 CD changer. There also isn't a dog, a ladder or power tool my hubby and I can't fit in it.
