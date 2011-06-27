  1. Home
2020 Kia K900

What’s new

  • No major revisions
  • Part of the second K900 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of space whether in the front or back seats
  • Enthusiastic and satisfying power delivery
  • Ample comfort and convenience features
  • More road and engine noise than expected for this class
  • Overly busy ride quality for a big luxury sedan
MSRP Starting at
$59,900
Consumer reviews

    Features & Specs

    Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$59,900
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
    FAQ

    Is the Kia K900 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 K900 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia K900 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the K900 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the K900 has 15.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia K900. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Kia K900?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia K900:

    Is the Kia K900 reliable?

    To determine whether the Kia K900 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the K900. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the K900's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Kia K900 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Kia K900 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 K900 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia K900?

    The least-expensive 2020 Kia K900 is the 2020 Kia K900 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $59,900.

    Other versions include:

    • Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $59,900
    What are the different models of Kia K900?

    If you're interested in the Kia K900, the next question is, which K900 model is right for you? K900 variants include Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of K900 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The 2020 Kia K900 is offered in the following submodels: K900 Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Kia K900?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia K900 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 K900.

