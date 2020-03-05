2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV Review

When Chevrolet announced it would start winding down production of cars in favor of SUVs, fans of the Bolt electric vehicle were understandably worried. Would the company that pioneered the groundbreaking EV1 really abandon the all-electric market again? Fear not, as there's a refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Bolt on the way, though details are scarce at the moment.

While GM's Ultium battery manufacturing is coming online now, the first application might not be in the 2021 Bolt, which is due later this year. Instead, the Bolt is likely to be mildly refreshed. On our wish list are redesigned front seats and upgraded interior plastics.