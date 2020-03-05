2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Price Range
- Starting at $36,000-$40,000
Release Date
- Late 2020
What to expect
- We anticipate new front seats and a refreshed dashboard design
- Part of the first Bolt generation introduced for 2017
What is it?
When Chevrolet announced it would start winding down production of cars in favor of SUVs, fans of the Bolt electric vehicle were understandably worried. Would the company that pioneered the groundbreaking EV1 really abandon the all-electric market again? Fear not, as there's a refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Bolt on the way, though details are scarce at the moment.
While GM's Ultium battery manufacturing is coming online now, the first application might not be in the 2021 Bolt, which is due later this year. Instead, the Bolt is likely to be mildly refreshed. On our wish list are redesigned front seats and upgraded interior plastics.
Why does it matter?
As Chevrolet's only electric vehicle at the moment, it's critical that the Bolt remains fresh and competitive. It's currently ranked third among EVs in Edmunds' rankings and it's worthy of consideration. The refreshed Bolt will hopefully retain the strong showing.
What does it compete with?
Among EVs, we rank the Kia Niro EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric above the Bolt. If you're looking for an electric car that doesn't look like a crossover, we like the Bolt a little better than the Volkswagen e-Golf and Nissan Leaf. The Tesla Model 3 is also an excellent choice, though it costs a few thousand dollars more than the Bolt.
Edmunds says
Keep checking back for more information on the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt. We expect it to surpass the already strong model that's on sale, so it could be an even more compelling contender in the rapidly growing EV class.
Related 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- GMC Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals