  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Bolt EV
  4. 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevrolet Bolt EV
View Offers
Chevrolet.com

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Notify me when the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV is available near me

Price Range

  • Starting at $36,000-$40,000

Release Date

  • Late 2020

What to expect

  • We anticipate new front seats and a refreshed dashboard design
  • Part of the first Bolt generation introduced for 2017
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Chevrolet Bolt EV for Sale
2018
2017
2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV Review
byMark Takahashi, Senior Reviews Editor 03/05/2020

What is it?

When Chevrolet announced it would start winding down production of cars in favor of SUVs, fans of the Bolt electric vehicle were understandably worried. Would the company that pioneered the groundbreaking EV1 really abandon the all-electric market again? Fear not, as there's a refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Bolt on the way, though details are scarce at the moment.

While GM's Ultium battery manufacturing is coming online now, the first application might not be in the 2021 Bolt, which is due later this year. Instead, the Bolt is likely to be mildly refreshed. On our wish list are redesigned front seats and upgraded interior plastics.

Why does it matter?

As Chevrolet's only electric vehicle at the moment, it's critical that the Bolt remains fresh and competitive. It's currently ranked third among EVs in Edmunds' rankings and it's worthy of consideration. The refreshed Bolt will hopefully retain the strong showing.

What does it compete with?

Among EVs, we rank the Kia Niro EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric above the Bolt. If you're looking for an electric car that doesn't look like a crossover, we like the Bolt a little better than the Volkswagen e-Golf and Nissan Leaf. The Tesla Model 3 is also an excellent choice, though it costs a few thousand dollars more than the Bolt.

Edmunds says

Keep checking back for more information on the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt. We expect it to surpass the already strong model that's on sale, so it could be an even more compelling contender in the rapidly growing EV class.

Ad
Build Your Bolt EV
186 people are viewing this car
MSRP$36,620 - $41,020
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Premier

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Bolt EV Articles

    Related 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model