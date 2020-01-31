2020 FIAT 500X Review

A comfortable and quiet subcompact SUV, the Fiat 500X offers a bit more substance for 2020. In previous years, the 500X exuded affability but lacked the performance to back it up. Thanks to a recent engine transplant, however, there's more to the 500X than just style. Under the hood of the 2020 500X is a turbocharged 1.3-liter engine. While it's no towering powerhouse, the 1.3-liter engine does make driving the 500X enjoyable. Fiat throws in standard all-wheel drive too. Inside, the seats are comfortable and supportive. And on the highway, the 500X is quiet and smooth, and it easily irons out bumpy road surfaces and imperfections. But the 500X is not without issues. For instance, cargo space is merely average, and fuel economy is subpar for the segment. What's more, the 500X doesn't make a great case when it comes to value, coming in at a higher price than most comparably equipped rivals. As such, rivals such as the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3 make more sense financially. You might also want to check out the Jeep Renegade, which is mechanically related to the Fiat and offers more off-road ability. But overall the 500X has enough performance and Italian panache to make it worth a look.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

The Fiat 500X is a decent all-around performer thanks to a spunky turbocharged engine and standard all-wheel drive. While the idea of going Italian sounds fun and a little romantic, it'll also cost more than a few lira, which is where the 500X loses some of its appeal.

How does it drive? 7.5

The new turbocharged four-cylinder engine works pretty well despite its small size. In Edmunds testing, our all-wheel-drive 500X test car covered 0-60 mph in 8.9 seconds, which is reasonably quick for a subcompact SUV. In typical daily driving, the automatic transmission shifts quickly and makes the most of the engine's low-rpm power.



While Fiat touts the 500X as sporty, we found the 500X's handling to be only average for the class. It leans quite a bit when going around turns, and tire grip is mediocre. If you want a fun-to-drive SUV, you'll have to look elsewhere.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The 500X's greatest strength is its ride comfort. It's quite smooth for a small SUV. The front seats also have a nice combination of support and comfort. We found the rear seatbacks to be a little upright and the cushions a bit on the firm side.



The climate control system is easy to use, but it can struggle to keep you cool on hotter days. And although the 500X's cabin is decently isolated against outside noise, the car's various technology features make so many interior beeps, bongs, clicks and warning alarms that they destroy any serenity in the cabin.

How’s the interior? 7.5

We like how easy it is to get in and out of the 500X's cabin. The generous door openings allow you to slip in and out with minimal effort. The tall windows and smartly placed sideview mirrors make for great outward visibility too. The cabin is roomy up front, but like others in the class, the rear seat will be tight for people more than 6 feet tall.



The 500X's main controls are easy to figure out. The configurable infotainment system is a bit slow to respond but fairly straightforward to use. Our only frustration was having to deep-dive into the touchscreen menus every time we wanted to shut off some of the annoyingly oversensitive driver aids.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The 500X's 7-inch infotainment touchscreen feels tiny and cheap even by subcompact vehicle standards. All the functionality is there, but its size may be challenging for those without razor-sharp eyesight. Our test car's upgraded audio system lacked bass and general low-end punch, which makes some music sound pretty thin.



The good news: The 500X provides three USB ports (more than competitors) to split among your charge-hungry passengers. There's also standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There's a wealth of advanced driving aids, some of which are overly sensitive. And the warning sounds for some incidents are often more startling than beneficial.

How’s the storage? 7.0

By the numbers, the 500X's trunk is average (14.1 cubic feet behind the rear seats) but it's enough for grocery bags and the like. You can fit bigger items by folding down the rear seats. Storage for personal items within the cabin is much better by comparison. The door pockets can accommodate slightly larger than average water bottles, and a dual-tier glovebox makes good use of the front-dash real estate.



On the child safety seat front, installing a rear-facing seat will be a tight squeeze behind the front seats. There's just not a whole lot of room. The car seat anchors are easy to locate at least.

How economical is it? 7.5

The 500X's EPA-estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg combined, which slightly falls behind much of its competition. That said, our test 500X returned a promising 29.2 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, which could indicate that the EPA's estimate is realistic for real-world driving.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The interior of the 500X earns style points. Soft-touch materials abound throughout the cabin, and the matching body-colored panels look cool even if they're just thin plastic. But the biggest letdowns are this mini-ute's high price and charmless accessory sounds. Changing those would go a long way to elevate the feel of this car. Fiat's comprehensive and powertrain warranties run four years/50,000 miles, which are better on the bumper-to-bumper side than some but not as good as others on the powertrain side.

Wildcard 8.0

The 500X has personality if nothing else. There are some nice Italian touches inside and out, and they help the little Fiat stand out in a sea of other tiny SUVs. And while it may not actually be as fun to drive as Mini purports, it at least makes you look like you're someone who likes to have fun. That's kind of the point here.

Which 500X does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the Trekking trim level right in the middle of the 500X lineup. It offers all the standard equipment, such as smartphone connectivity and remote start, along with upgraded upholstery, a color TFT display and foglights. It's also available with some desirable options including navigation and dual-zone climate control.

FIAT 500X models

The 2020 Fiat 500X is a subcompact crossover SUV available in four trim levels: Pop, Trekking, Sport and Trekking Plus. Every 500X comes with a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine (177 horsepower, 210 lb-ft of torque) paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also standard.