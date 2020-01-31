2020 FIAT 500X
What’s new
- Black-painted roof option available for all trims
- New mid-level Sport trim added to lineup
- Part of the first Fiat 500X generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive and well-made cabin with easy-to-use tech controls
- Strong engine is also reasonably fuel-efficient at 26 mpg combined
- Standard all-wheel drive makes it a solid choice for wet climates
- More character and style than many competing small crossovers
- Limited cargo and passenger space
- Small touchscreen is tough to use
- Starting price is high
- Several available driving aids, but few truly work well
2020 FIAT 500X Review
A comfortable and quiet subcompact SUV, the Fiat 500X offers a bit more substance for 2020. In previous years, the 500X exuded affability but lacked the performance to back it up. Thanks to a recent engine transplant, however, there's more to the 500X than just style.
Under the hood of the 2020 500X is a turbocharged 1.3-liter engine. While it's no towering powerhouse, the 1.3-liter engine does make driving the 500X enjoyable. Fiat throws in standard all-wheel drive too. Inside, the seats are comfortable and supportive. And on the highway, the 500X is quiet and smooth, and it easily irons out bumpy road surfaces and imperfections.
But the 500X is not without issues. For instance, cargo space is merely average, and fuel economy is subpar for the segment. What's more, the 500X doesn't make a great case when it comes to value, coming in at a higher price than most comparably equipped rivals.
As such, rivals such as the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3 make more sense financially. You might also want to check out the Jeep Renegade, which is mechanically related to the Fiat and offers more off-road ability. But overall the 500X has enough performance and Italian panache to make it worth a look.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
While Fiat touts the 500X as sporty, we found the 500X's handling to be only average for the class. It leans quite a bit when going around turns, and tire grip is mediocre. If you want a fun-to-drive SUV, you'll have to look elsewhere.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The climate control system is easy to use, but it can struggle to keep you cool on hotter days. And although the 500X's cabin is decently isolated against outside noise, the car's various technology features make so many interior beeps, bongs, clicks and warning alarms that they destroy any serenity in the cabin.
How’s the interior?7.5
The 500X's main controls are easy to figure out. The configurable infotainment system is a bit slow to respond but fairly straightforward to use. Our only frustration was having to deep-dive into the touchscreen menus every time we wanted to shut off some of the annoyingly oversensitive driver aids.
How’s the tech?7.0
The good news: The 500X provides three USB ports (more than competitors) to split among your charge-hungry passengers. There's also standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. There's a wealth of advanced driving aids, some of which are overly sensitive. And the warning sounds for some incidents are often more startling than beneficial.
How’s the storage?7.0
On the child safety seat front, installing a rear-facing seat will be a tight squeeze behind the front seats. There's just not a whole lot of room. The car seat anchors are easy to locate at least.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard8.0
Which 500X does Edmunds recommend?
FIAT 500X models
The 2020 Fiat 500X is a subcompact crossover SUV available in four trim levels: Pop, Trekking, Sport and Trekking Plus. Every 500X comes with a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine (177 horsepower, 210 lb-ft of torque) paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also standard.
Standard equipment on the Pop trim includes keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and a six-speaker sound system.
The Trekking trim has the above features plus rear privacy glass, upgraded cloth upholstery and an upgraded information display. This year's new Sport trim is similar but has bigger wheels, a Sport-specific steering wheel, unique front seats and a few aesthetic upgrades.
Options for the Trekking and the Sport include LED foglights, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, integrated navigation and a premium audio system.
The Trekking Plus essentially includes all of the above as standard. One key package to be on the lookout for is the Advanced Driver Assistance package. It's available on the Sport, Trekking and Trekking Plus, and it adds a big collection of advanced driver safety systems including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation.
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|Pop 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$24,590
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$26,895
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Trekking 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$25,995
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$29,495
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 500X safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Sounds an alert as the 500X approaches an object behind the car.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Alerts the driver if the 500X begins drifting out of its lane and no turn signal has been activated.
- Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection
- Illuminates a light on the mirror if a vehicle is in the rear blind spot. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Fiat 500X vs. the competition
Fiat 500X vs. Jeep Renegade
The 500X and the Renegade are great places to start if you're looking for personality in the subcompact SUV class. The Fiat has its special Italian charm, and the Jeep has its rugged good looks. The two are actually mechanically related, but you'll get a bit more value and off-road capability in the Renegade.
Fiat 500X vs. Mini Countryman
The Fiat 500X and the Mini Countryman certainly share an affinity for nostalgia. They both offer throwback looks with modern creature comforts. The Mini is more enjoyable to drive, built with better materials, and more spacious on the inside, but it's also significantly more expensive than the Fiat.
Fiat 500X vs. Fiat 500L
The 500X and the 500L might look alike, but they differ in a few key ways. The 500L does not come standard with all-wheel drive. It's also not as satisfying to drive as the 500X. But it is bigger and roomier. For family duty, the 500L is likely going to be a better choice.
FAQ
Is the FIAT 500X a good car?
What's new in the 2020 FIAT 500X?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 FIAT 500X:
- Black-painted roof option available for all trims
- New mid-level Sport trim added to lineup
- Part of the first Fiat 500X generation introduced for 2016
Is the FIAT 500X reliable?
Is the 2020 FIAT 500X a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 FIAT 500X?
The least-expensive 2020 FIAT 500X is the 2020 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,590.
Other versions include:
- Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $24,590
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $26,895
- Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,995
- Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $29,495
What are the different models of FIAT 500X?
2020 FIAT 500X Overview
The 2020 FIAT 500X is offered in the following submodels: 500X SUV. Available styles include Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 FIAT 500X?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 FIAT 500X and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 500X.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 FIAT 500X and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 500X featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 FIAT 500X?
2020 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,265. The average price paid for a new 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,475 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,475 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,790.
The average savings for the 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 11.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,375. The average price paid for a new 2020 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,735 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,735 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,640.
The average savings for the 2020 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 10% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
