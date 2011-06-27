Estimated values
2006 Mazda Tribute i 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,599
|$3,364
|$4,328
|Clean
|$1,472
|$3,094
|$3,977
|Average
|$1,220
|$2,556
|$3,276
|Rough
|$968
|$2,017
|$2,575
Estimated values
2006 Mazda Tribute s 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$3,237
|$4,064
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,978
|$3,735
|Average
|$1,317
|$2,460
|$3,077
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,942
|$2,418
Estimated values
2006 Mazda Tribute i 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,640
|$3,172
|Clean
|$1,537
|$2,429
|$2,915
|Average
|$1,274
|$2,006
|$2,401
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,584
|$1,887
Estimated values
2006 Mazda Tribute i 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,698
|$3,239
|$4,082
|Clean
|$1,564
|$2,980
|$3,751
|Average
|$1,296
|$2,462
|$3,090
|Rough
|$1,028
|$1,943
|$2,429
Estimated values
2006 Mazda Tribute s 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,412
|$2,385
|$2,916
|Clean
|$1,301
|$2,194
|$2,680
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,812
|$2,208
|Rough
|$855
|$1,430
|$1,735
Estimated values
2006 Mazda Tribute i 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,412
|$2,209
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,301
|$2,032
|$2,431
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,679
|$2,002
|Rough
|$855
|$1,325
|$1,574