Vehicle overview

In most respects, the 2010 Mazda Tribute appears to be a fully modern compact crossover SUV. As a clone of the Ford Escape, it shares the same basic set of strengths and weaknesses. In its favor, it has handsome exterior styling, a choice of a powerful four-cylinder or V6 engine and top-notch safety scores. But the Tribute also has a number of small failings, and overall they add up to keep this SUV from truly matching other competitors.

Number one on the list is an outdated interior. The Tribute lacks a few basic features now common among its newer competitors, such as a telescoping steering wheel and an easy-to-fold backseat that reclines and slides fore and aft. Also damning, though, are brakes (discs in front but antiquated drums in the rear) that simply don't have the power to bring the Escape to a stop as effectively as other small SUVs. One other disappointing quality is that the Tribute lacks its sibling's useful "Sync" multimedia interface that allows easy voice control of cell phones and portable audio devices.

In this segment, there are a lot of very good choices, such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4 and Mazda's own sporty CX-7. They all have the edge over the Tribute when it comes to overall refinement, braking performance and functionality, while also providing similar performance and crash test scores. And if the Tribute still tickles your fancy after all this, then we'd suggest at least opting for a Sync-equipped Ford Escape instead.