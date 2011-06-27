Vehicle overview

Last year, the Mazda Tribute got a brand-new wardrobe for Christmas. The exterior was thoroughly overhauled and the interior was freshened with better materials, smarter controls and a more pleasing design. Unfortunately, the vehicle underneath mostly remained the same, including its pair of inefficient and weak engines. So for 2009, the Tribute gets a gym membership to bulk up against an always expanding array of tough competitors.

The four- and six-cylinder engines found in the 2009 Mazda Tribute have been improved. The inline-4 now displaces 2.5 liters (versus 2.3) and produces a more robust and class-competitive 171 horsepower. This makes the base engine a more attractive choice and should make some buyers question the need for the V6. Should they go for it anyway, the 3.0-liter V6 has been pumped up to make 240 hp (versus 200). Best of all, a new six-speed automatic transmission means that both engines' fuel economy has actually gone up for 2009 despite the power increases. Unfortunately, nothing was done to correct the Tribute's mediocre braking distances.

So the Tribute has finally completed its transformation, but is the end result worthy of your consideration over newer crossover competitors? After all, this is still an aging platform introduced in 2001, regardless of its new clothes and new engines. Other crossover SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Saturn Vue, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 are more refined, brake better and in most cases are more versatile. Mazda's own CX-7 is sleekly styled and more in keeping with the brand's typical sporty driving dynamics.

Furthermore, the Tribute is a virtual clone of the popular Ford Escape, sharing the same body, interior and powertrains. The Tribute also shares the same pros and cons as the Escape -- except for one. One of the Ford's key selling points is its Sync system that smartly integrates cell phones and media players into the car's controls. The Mazda doesn't have it, and although we suggest looking at the above set of crossover competitors, if the Tribute appeals to you, we'd opt for the Escape with Sync instead.