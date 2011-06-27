  1. Home
1997 Mazda Protege Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We've been unfair to the Protege. Last year's review criticized Mazda for requiring consumers to buy the top-of-the-line ES to get the goodies on the options list, and we bitched about the Protege's price, which has pegged this smart sedan near the top of the compact sedan cost list since its debut in 1995.

These days, compacts regularly top $15,000 with a modest load of equipment. Mazda has been pricing cars more aggressively, resulting in better values despite the fact that all Proteges are shipped to the U.S. from Japan. Incentives and subsidized leases make the Protege even more desirable.

Not that the car itself isn't appealing. The Protege boasts the largest interior in its class, and J.D. Power and Associates found that the Protege finished among the top ten cars in its most recent Initial Quality Study. For 1997, exterior styling is spruced up with a new front bumper, grille, fenders and headlamps. Inside, a revised dashboard makes it easier to operate climate and stereo controls. New wheelcovers give the LX a more upmarket appearance.

Protege is available in DX, LX and ES trim. DX is very basic, nothing more than a price leader powered by an adequate 1.5-liter 92-horsepower engine. LX is the most popular Protege, and it comes standard with tilt wheel, cruise control, cassette stereo, power door locks, power windows, and power exterior mirrors. Step up to the ES, and you'll get a mini sport sedan equipped with a 122-horsepower 1.8-liter engine, disc brakes all around, air conditioning, and the ticket to alloy wheels.

Fully-loaded, the ES nearly reaches $19,000 including destination charges. While the ES is our favorite, we recommend the more sensible LX for budget-minded shoppers. Decently equipped with automatic transmission and anti-lock brakes, buyers can get into the LX for less than $17,000 sticker. That's still a good chunk of change for a small sedan, but not unusual in 1997. Take the Protege for a test drive, and find out for yourself if this attractive little Mazda is right for you.

1997 Highlights

Styling revisions inside and out update this roomy compact sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mazda Protege.

4.2
38 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Just won't die
mochica,04/19/2014
LX 4dr Sedan
Best reliable car I 've ever bought. After 17 years, car runs strong. I drive 120 miles daily average. Everything works. Mpg @33mpg. Mayor repairs: timing belt/ radiator change / front axles. Minor: Upstream O2 sensor / EGR valve clean up. Car is easy to repair. Done it myself except timing belt. Total $ amount of repairs + tires= $4,300. Walmart brand synthetic oil keeps this car well lubed all these years.
Still Going After 15 Years
cjh1948,07/10/2011
OK, so this is not a sexy looking car with super electronics. But, it is still going strong after 15 years, gets good mpg, and does not cost a lot to own/maintain. It's not comfortable enough for long hauls, but I only use it for short, around town trips, so it meets my needs. Paint is still holding up, as is the upholstry. Water pump replacement is about the most major repair the car has had.
GREAT LITTLE CAR
HAPPY WITH THE ES MO,06/12/2004
IF ALL THE PEOPLE THAT BOUGHT LX MODELS AND SAID THEY WERE "UNDERPOWERED" , WHY DIDN'T THEY BUY THE ES MODEL WITH THE BIGGER MOTOR ?? I BOUGHT AN ES MODEL WHICH NOW HAS 210,000 MILES ON IT AS OF JUNE OF 2004, AND IT STILL GETS UP AND GOES JUST LIKE IT DID WHEN IT WAS NEW. I WOULD DEFINITELY BUY ANOTHER ONE. MAYBE MAZDA HEARD THE COMPLAINTS ABOUT POWER, I BELIEVE THE 2004 MODELS HAVE A 2.2 LITER MOTOR IN THEM ....
Very Bumpy Ride
Lori,04/22/2002
I was very dissapointed with this car. Pick up is horrendus. Sometimes I am afraid to make a left hand turn into a busy intersection, for fear the car won't make it. I am looking forward to getting rid of this vehichle.
See all 38 reviews of the 1997 Mazda Protege
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
122 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
