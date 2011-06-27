  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
1990 Mazda Protege Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mazda Protege for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Formerly the 323 sedan, this redesigned model is available in two trim levels.

Consumer reviews

5(20%)
4(80%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

ME AND MY PROTEGE
DON,05/09/2002
THE DESIGN OF THIS CAR IS NOTHING TO WRITE ABOUT BUT THE PERFORAMNCE AND AMENITIES ARE TO BE ADMIRED FROM A 13YR OLD CAR THAT HAS LUXURIOUS FEATURES AND KICK BUT PERFORMANCE. THE 5 PEED MANUAL IS INCREDIBLE!!!!
This car is good
motoki,07/28/2002
My girlfriend bought this car for $1100, and I thought it was too cheap to expect any adequate performance. However, although it had almost 200,000 miles! on it, it runs really strong and accelerates quick. (By the way, I had 2000 Celica GT-S, and I didn't feel much of difference upto 30 mph.) The exterior is pretty dated, but what else do you expect from such a cheap car other than reliability and performance?
Long term relationship
jjf03,01/05/2004
This is one of the best handling front drive cars that were built around this time. Bought it brand new, now with 208k. Very reliable, only one unscheduled trip to dealer in 14 years for transmission inhibitor switch. Automatic transmission not as strong as when new, but still feels pretty healthy. Plastic radiator tanks are a problem. Still have the original water pump, but I would change it every other timing belt change. This car gets great gas milage, has lots of features and convenience for a compact, adequate power, responsive brakes, and outstanding handling capability for its class.
Good car
blonde619,07/12/2004
This car has not only been my families car, but now belongs to me. We have kept up with the maintnence and it has lasted us this long and keeps on going! I will be selling it only because i want to buy a brand new car. I would recommend it to any parents looking for a first car for their teens!
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Mazda Protege Overview

The Used 1990 Mazda Protege is offered in the following submodels: Protege Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan 4WD.

