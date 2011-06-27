Used 1997 Mazda Protege Consumer Reviews

Just won't die mochica , 04/19/2014 LX 4dr Sedan 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Best reliable car I 've ever bought. After 17 years, car runs strong. I drive 120 miles daily average. Everything works. Mpg @33mpg. Mayor repairs: timing belt/ radiator change / front axles. Minor: Upstream O2 sensor / EGR valve clean up. Car is easy to repair. Done it myself except timing belt. Total $ amount of repairs + tires= $4,300. Walmart brand synthetic oil keeps this car well lubed all these years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still Going After 15 Years cjh1948 , 07/10/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful OK, so this is not a sexy looking car with super electronics. But, it is still going strong after 15 years, gets good mpg, and does not cost a lot to own/maintain. It's not comfortable enough for long hauls, but I only use it for short, around town trips, so it meets my needs. Paint is still holding up, as is the upholstry. Water pump replacement is about the most major repair the car has had. Report Abuse

GREAT LITTLE CAR HAPPY WITH THE ES MO , 06/12/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful IF ALL THE PEOPLE THAT BOUGHT LX MODELS AND SAID THEY WERE "UNDERPOWERED" , WHY DIDN'T THEY BUY THE ES MODEL WITH THE BIGGER MOTOR ?? I BOUGHT AN ES MODEL WHICH NOW HAS 210,000 MILES ON IT AS OF JUNE OF 2004, AND IT STILL GETS UP AND GOES JUST LIKE IT DID WHEN IT WAS NEW. I WOULD DEFINITELY BUY ANOTHER ONE. MAYBE MAZDA HEARD THE COMPLAINTS ABOUT POWER, I BELIEVE THE 2004 MODELS HAVE A 2.2 LITER MOTOR IN THEM .... Report Abuse

Very Bumpy Ride Lori , 04/22/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful I was very dissapointed with this car. Pick up is horrendus. Sometimes I am afraid to make a left hand turn into a busy intersection, for fear the car won't make it. I am looking forward to getting rid of this vehichle. Report Abuse