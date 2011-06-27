  1. Home
Used 1997 Mazda Protege Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Protege
5(45%)4(39%)3(11%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.2
38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Just won't die

mochica, 04/19/2014
LX 4dr Sedan
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Best reliable car I 've ever bought. After 17 years, car runs strong. I drive 120 miles daily average. Everything works. Mpg @33mpg. Mayor repairs: timing belt/ radiator change / front axles. Minor: Upstream O2 sensor / EGR valve clean up. Car is easy to repair. Done it myself except timing belt. Total $ amount of repairs + tires= $4,300. Walmart brand synthetic oil keeps this car well lubed all these years.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Still Going After 15 Years

cjh1948, 07/10/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

OK, so this is not a sexy looking car with super electronics. But, it is still going strong after 15 years, gets good mpg, and does not cost a lot to own/maintain. It's not comfortable enough for long hauls, but I only use it for short, around town trips, so it meets my needs. Paint is still holding up, as is the upholstry. Water pump replacement is about the most major repair the car has had.

GREAT LITTLE CAR

HAPPY WITH THE ES MO, 06/12/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

IF ALL THE PEOPLE THAT BOUGHT LX MODELS AND SAID THEY WERE "UNDERPOWERED" , WHY DIDN'T THEY BUY THE ES MODEL WITH THE BIGGER MOTOR ?? I BOUGHT AN ES MODEL WHICH NOW HAS 210,000 MILES ON IT AS OF JUNE OF 2004, AND IT STILL GETS UP AND GOES JUST LIKE IT DID WHEN IT WAS NEW. I WOULD DEFINITELY BUY ANOTHER ONE. MAYBE MAZDA HEARD THE COMPLAINTS ABOUT POWER, I BELIEVE THE 2004 MODELS HAVE A 2.2 LITER MOTOR IN THEM ....

Very Bumpy Ride

Lori, 04/22/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

I was very dissapointed with this car. Pick up is horrendus. Sometimes I am afraid to make a left hand turn into a busy intersection, for fear the car won't make it. I am looking forward to getting rid of this vehichle.

Still going as new

jim, 06/09/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought it with 28,000 miles in Jan 98. Replaced battery and brakes. NO problem at all. It has automatic but never fail. I'll buy another when it quits some year.

