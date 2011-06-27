  1. Home
1994 Mazda Protege Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Minor styling revisions include new grille, headlamps, hood and front fascia.

Consumer reviews

5(55%)
4(45%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car
bmc412,10/30/2009
This is the best little car EVER! I've had it for 11 years, and never had to do any work on it - just brakes, A/C, tires, etc. Now it has 245,000 miles with the original clutch! You can't beat that. And it's still fun to drive - the manual transmission makes it feel zippy, even though its 103 horses must be Very Tired by now.
The Best Of MAZDA!
Mazda1,10/01/2010
I bought this superb car in 1998. It was 4 years old with just around 48,000 miles. This is the second Protege LX I have owned, the first one being a '93 with a 5 speed, this car is an 4sp. automatic. This car is perfect in reliability and very mechanically sound. Only normal repairs and scheduled services have been done,so far nothing major. The good news is that this car has 215,500 miles on it. It uses no oil, leaks no fluids of any kind. The transmission has been flawless all those miles. If your looking for a reliable vehicle and your lucky to find one in decent shape. BUY IT! 1994 MAZDA PROTEGE LX 1.8 DOHC
Best car in the whole world!!!
Heather,02/27/2009
I bought this car when I was 15 for $800. and I am now 20 and it still runs perfectly. a/c is still running perfectly, and I have had to replace the clutch, that only cost me $300,i've got a great mechanic. Other than that, this car is sooo great. It's a DX, 1.8 DOHC, manual 5 spd trans., My muffler fell off a couple months ago, probably b/c there was a big hole. The car has always been loud, now it's just super loud. It never had a pass. side mirror, but i lived. This is the best car ever, I just bought a new Mazda 3 because it was a really good deal, not b/c i needed a new car. I will keep my protege forever it has 230,000 miles now, and i will NEVER get rid of this car.
Back from the dead...
MDCruiser,03/18/2009
I bought this car from someone who was gonna junk it for $300. It needed a speedo cable, front/rear rotors, new CV axles, and new front struts. I got it on the road for a total of $1200 including buying the car. I also put a new set of tires on. That was 2 years and 20k miles ago, and it's still going! All my friends make fun of it, it looks pretty beat down. But it starts every time, and even runs good in snow.
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Mazda Protege Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda Protege is offered in the following submodels: Protege Sedan. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and Special 4dr Sedan.

