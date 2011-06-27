I bought this superb car in 1998. It was 4 years old with just around 48,000 miles. This is the second Protege LX I have owned, the first one being a '93 with a 5 speed, this car is an 4sp. automatic. This car is perfect in reliability and very mechanically sound. Only normal repairs and scheduled services have been done,so far nothing major. The good news is that this car has 215,500 miles on it. It uses no oil, leaks no fluids of any kind. The transmission has been flawless all those miles. If your looking for a reliable vehicle and your lucky to find one in decent shape. BUY IT! 1994 MAZDA PROTEGE LX 1.8 DOHC

