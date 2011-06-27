1994 Mazda Protege Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$746 - $1,762
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Minor styling revisions include new grille, headlamps, hood and front fascia.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda Protege.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bmc412,10/30/2009
This is the best little car EVER! I've had it for 11 years, and never had to do any work on it - just brakes, A/C, tires, etc. Now it has 245,000 miles with the original clutch! You can't beat that. And it's still fun to drive - the manual transmission makes it feel zippy, even though its 103 horses must be Very Tired by now.
Mazda1,10/01/2010
I bought this superb car in 1998. It was 4 years old with just around 48,000 miles. This is the second Protege LX I have owned, the first one being a '93 with a 5 speed, this car is an 4sp. automatic. This car is perfect in reliability and very mechanically sound. Only normal repairs and scheduled services have been done,so far nothing major. The good news is that this car has 215,500 miles on it. It uses no oil, leaks no fluids of any kind. The transmission has been flawless all those miles. If your looking for a reliable vehicle and your lucky to find one in decent shape. BUY IT! 1994 MAZDA PROTEGE LX 1.8 DOHC
Heather,02/27/2009
I bought this car when I was 15 for $800. and I am now 20 and it still runs perfectly. a/c is still running perfectly, and I have had to replace the clutch, that only cost me $300,i've got a great mechanic. Other than that, this car is sooo great. It's a DX, 1.8 DOHC, manual 5 spd trans., My muffler fell off a couple months ago, probably b/c there was a big hole. The car has always been loud, now it's just super loud. It never had a pass. side mirror, but i lived. This is the best car ever, I just bought a new Mazda 3 because it was a really good deal, not b/c i needed a new car. I will keep my protege forever it has 230,000 miles now, and i will NEVER get rid of this car.
MDCruiser,03/18/2009
I bought this car from someone who was gonna junk it for $300. It needed a speedo cable, front/rear rotors, new CV axles, and new front struts. I got it on the road for a total of $1200 including buying the car. I also put a new set of tires on. That was 2 years and 20k miles ago, and it's still going! All my friends make fun of it, it looks pretty beat down. But it starts every time, and even runs good in snow.
Features & Specs
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
