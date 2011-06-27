1996 Mazda Protege Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The engineers and designers who were putting the finishing touches on the new Protege must have lost lots of sleep during the first half of 1994. After all, they were redesigning a compact sedan that, since its 1990 debut, had been likened to a mini Mercedes 190, and had been one of the few four-doors competing in SCCA racing events. Oh, there was that pesky upstart from Chrysler Corporation too, the Neon, but heck...it was a Chrysler; nothing to worry about.
Well, Mazda's new Protege has been on showroom floors for about one year. If the numbers of new Proteges and Neons prowling the streets of America are any indication, Mazda needs to do some quick thinking to sell at least a few Proteges.
We have some suggestions. Make the 1.8-liter engine standard on the LX model, and offer air conditioning at no extra charge. Why would Joe Consumer ante up nearly $16,600 for a five-speed Protege ES when he can get a Neon Sport with every possible option, better looks, and better performance for a grand less? (On the other hand, considering the Protege's cavernous interior, perhaps it makes better sense as an alternative to Ford's Contour SE.)
The new Protege, priced more competitively, would make a solid alternative to the Neon. With the 1.8-liter engine and the roomiest interior in its class, the Protege's design is competent, if not inspiringly styled. However, compared to many of its competitors, the Protege cannot provide the value buyers expect in a small car. Until this issue is addressed, the Protege is destined to remain invisible to consumers.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mazda Protege.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Protege
Related Used 1996 Mazda Protege info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019