Consumer Rating
(35)
1993 Mazda Protege Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$746 - $1,762
Used Protege for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Trim and equipment revisions take place this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda Protege.

5(37%)
4(63%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
35 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Mazda Protege 1993
Selx1,08/14/2008
I bought this car three years ago with 273,000 kms on it. Replaced the exhaust, replaced water pump and timing belt. Body work etc. Almost 80,000 kms added to the total... sitting at 358,000 kms now. Does not burn oil. Still has lots of power, great on the highway. Would buy another in a heart beat.
93 Protege
rgjbolin,05/25/2002
My 93 Protege has been outstanding. I have 116K miles on it and have never had to make any repairs other than normal maintenance.
Perfectly relaible car - with some zip
munchman,05/27/2002
This is a very reliable car and I didn't get much fixed in the years that I owned it. Would have been nice to have airbags ut other than that it is a great car to have.
Review of 1993 Mazda Protege Over 12 Yrs
TurtleLady,03/01/2006
I bought this teal 1993 Mazda Protege DX 4Dr new off the lot in 1993. I've had it for 12 years now, and it's been a very dependable car. The fabric on the ceiling is beginning to tear, and the drivers side seat has a small wear- through. The paint is peeling. But in terms of mechanical reliability I couldn't be happier! It has had 3 major replacements of the steering system, but all were within 5 year warranty period. I was driving 55 down the highway when I had a rear blowout. I only knew it because I smelled rubber and saw pieces of tire flying up in the rear view mirror. The handling of the car did not change! I'd buy another one without hesitation!
See all 35 reviews of the 1993 Mazda Protege
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mazda Protege features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mazda Protege

Used 1993 Mazda Protege Overview

The Used 1993 Mazda Protege is offered in the following submodels: Protege Sedan. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mazda Protege?

Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mazda Proteges are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mazda Protege.

Can't find a used 1993 Mazda Proteges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Protege for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,894.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,571.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Protege for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,284.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,113.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mazda Protege?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

