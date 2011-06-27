1993 Mazda Protege Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$746 - $1,762
Used Protege for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Trim and equipment revisions take place this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda Protege.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Selx1,08/14/2008
I bought this car three years ago with 273,000 kms on it. Replaced the exhaust, replaced water pump and timing belt. Body work etc. Almost 80,000 kms added to the total... sitting at 358,000 kms now. Does not burn oil. Still has lots of power, great on the highway. Would buy another in a heart beat.
rgjbolin,05/25/2002
My 93 Protege has been outstanding. I have 116K miles on it and have never had to make any repairs other than normal maintenance.
munchman,05/27/2002
This is a very reliable car and I didn't get much fixed in the years that I owned it. Would have been nice to have airbags ut other than that it is a great car to have.
TurtleLady,03/01/2006
I bought this teal 1993 Mazda Protege DX 4Dr new off the lot in 1993. I've had it for 12 years now, and it's been a very dependable car. The fabric on the ceiling is beginning to tear, and the drivers side seat has a small wear- through. The paint is peeling. But in terms of mechanical reliability I couldn't be happier! It has had 3 major replacements of the steering system, but all were within 5 year warranty period. I was driving 55 down the highway when I had a rear blowout. I only knew it because I smelled rubber and saw pieces of tire flying up in the rear view mirror. The handling of the car did not change! I'd buy another one without hesitation!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Mazda Protege features & specs
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Protege
Related Used 1993 Mazda Protege info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019