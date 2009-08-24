  1. Home
Used 2003 Mazda Protege

2003 Mazda Protege
List Price
$4,950
Consumer Rating
(145)

Pros & Cons

  • Tight suspension, powerful brakes, superb steering feel, comfortable seats, attractive exterior styling.
  • Suspension may be too stiff for some buyers, mediocre horsepower output given the handling capabilities of the car.
Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to small, snappy sedans, the Protege is a tough act to beat.

2003 Highlights

Minor changes limited to feature content are in store for Mazda's economy sedan. The DX trim gets a CD player as standard equipment, while air conditioning is offered as a stand-alone option. The LX trim receives 15-inch wheels as standard. Last year's premium packages for the LX and ES have been discontinued, but you can still get the sunroof, side airbags and antilock brakes as options.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda Protege.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 3%
2 star reviews: 2%
1 star reviews: 1%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 145 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.875 out of 5 stars, Wow, this car is fun to drive!
delrey,

This car is a lot of fun to drive. The handling, steering, and road feel are top notch for this car, especially for this class. It puts some newer and more expensive cars to shame. With that said, the car wasn't perfect. The best gas mileage I could get was 28MPG. Despite regular detailing, the car had a decent amount of rust. I went through front wheel bearings like crazy and I had to replace my front struts twice within the 130,000 miles of ownership. Interior is rather nice for the year but the radio is quite weak. A fun car to drive with minor flaws.

5 out of 5 stars, One-owner Review
randallwhitted,
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

I bought my 2003 Protege ES new based on handling and ride - and looks. It's been a great car, extremely reliable and is still fun to drive. The sway bar bushings wore out at 85,000 miles and the tubing to the mass air flow sensor cracked, but a redneck duct tape fix still works. The passenger side electric door lock stopped working at about 50,000 miles. The worst thing on it by far is the rust in the rear fender wells. After 105,000 miles, everything else still works great. At 150,000, I've replaced the right rear strut because it rusted apart. The timing belt et al has been changed and the car continues to run great. Rust wreaks havoc on these cars, though not as bad as some other cars. Still no mechanical problems or break-downs. Both passenger side electric locks no longer work. The main frustration is the rust. It runs perfectly - if it wasn't for rust, it would look and work very much like new. Shortly after 150,000, my son rear-ended another car. I have not had an estimate for repairs yet, but the hood is crumpled, the grille is gone and headlights smashed, but the fenders seem OK. Hopefully it doesn't cost too much because this car still has LOTS of useful life in it. The engine still runs like new. Really a great car. Repaired the hood and front-end plastics myself summer 2019. 16 years later, it's now the teenager's car. Still runs great, which means in over 155k miles it has never had a mechanical problem. There is now a hole in the back seat floorboard from rust and the seat belt mechanism broke - replaced with junk yard piece. The exhaust rusted apart just after the downpipe so it's a little loud but fixing that means a full exhaust replacement. Car is now in Nevada away from salt. Should last forever at this point!

4.25 out of 5 stars, Best Car I have owned
mazdafan8,

I love my Mazda. I bought it used in 2004 with 25,000 miles on it. It now has 88,000 miles. I have only replaced brake pads, tires and one hose in addition to oil changes. My engine runs flawlessly. I get better than rated mileage. She handles great for a sub-compact. Has road feel instead of the numb feedback of a Toyota. The stick is smooth with shifts. Seats are comfortable. I will keep it until it dies since it has no resell value. I hope to get at least another two years.

2.625 out of 5 stars, gas tank leaking & rust
fuel tamk leaking,

This car Just over 5 years old, the gas tank was leaking, cost me $1400 to replace the pump, gas tank and etc. Complained to Mazda company, but they did not care. I will not buy any Mazda again. The Mazda company cut too much cost to build this Protege, not only the rust on the gas tank, but also other areas. I make a big mistake to buy this mazda protege. Gas tank leaking is a safety issue!! I can accept other problems, but not gas tank.

Features & Specs

ES 4dr Sedan features & specs
ES 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
DX 4dr Sedan features & specs
DX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
LX 4dr Sedan features & specs
LX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mazda Protege features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable

FAQ

Is the Mazda Protege a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2003 Protege both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mazda Protege fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Protege gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Protege has 12.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda Protege. Learn more

Is the Mazda Protege reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda Protege is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Protege. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Protege's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2003 Mazda Protege a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2003 Mazda Protege is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2003 Protege is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2003 Mazda Protege?

The least-expensive 2003 Mazda Protege is the 2003 Mazda Protege DX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,680.

Other versions include:

  • ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,140
  • DX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,680
  • LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,415
Learn more

What are the different models of Mazda Protege?

If you're interested in the Mazda Protege, the next question is, which Protege model is right for you? Protege variants include ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Protege models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

