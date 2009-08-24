Used 2003 Mazda Protege
- Tight suspension, powerful brakes, superb steering feel, comfortable seats, attractive exterior styling.
- Suspension may be too stiff for some buyers, mediocre horsepower output given the handling capabilities of the car.
When it comes to small, snappy sedans, the Protege is a tough act to beat.
This car is a lot of fun to drive. The handling, steering, and road feel are top notch for this car, especially for this class. It puts some newer and more expensive cars to shame. With that said, the car wasn't perfect. The best gas mileage I could get was 28MPG. Despite regular detailing, the car had a decent amount of rust. I went through front wheel bearings like crazy and I had to replace my front struts twice within the 130,000 miles of ownership. Interior is rather nice for the year but the radio is quite weak. A fun car to drive with minor flaws.
I bought my 2003 Protege ES new based on handling and ride - and looks. It's been a great car, extremely reliable and is still fun to drive. The sway bar bushings wore out at 85,000 miles and the tubing to the mass air flow sensor cracked, but a redneck duct tape fix still works. The passenger side electric door lock stopped working at about 50,000 miles. The worst thing on it by far is the rust in the rear fender wells. After 105,000 miles, everything else still works great. At 150,000, I've replaced the right rear strut because it rusted apart. The timing belt et al has been changed and the car continues to run great. Rust wreaks havoc on these cars, though not as bad as some other cars. Still no mechanical problems or break-downs. Both passenger side electric locks no longer work. The main frustration is the rust. It runs perfectly - if it wasn't for rust, it would look and work very much like new. Shortly after 150,000, my son rear-ended another car. I have not had an estimate for repairs yet, but the hood is crumpled, the grille is gone and headlights smashed, but the fenders seem OK. Hopefully it doesn't cost too much because this car still has LOTS of useful life in it. The engine still runs like new. Really a great car. Repaired the hood and front-end plastics myself summer 2019. 16 years later, it's now the teenager's car. Still runs great, which means in over 155k miles it has never had a mechanical problem. There is now a hole in the back seat floorboard from rust and the seat belt mechanism broke - replaced with junk yard piece. The exhaust rusted apart just after the downpipe so it's a little loud but fixing that means a full exhaust replacement. Car is now in Nevada away from salt. Should last forever at this point!
I love my Mazda. I bought it used in 2004 with 25,000 miles on it. It now has 88,000 miles. I have only replaced brake pads, tires and one hose in addition to oil changes. My engine runs flawlessly. I get better than rated mileage. She handles great for a sub-compact. Has road feel instead of the numb feedback of a Toyota. The stick is smooth with shifts. Seats are comfortable. I will keep it until it dies since it has no resell value. I hope to get at least another two years.
This car Just over 5 years old, the gas tank was leaking, cost me $1400 to replace the pump, gas tank and etc. Complained to Mazda company, but they did not care. I will not buy any Mazda again. The Mazda company cut too much cost to build this Protege, not only the rust on the gas tank, but also other areas. I make a big mistake to buy this mazda protege. Gas tank leaking is a safety issue!! I can accept other problems, but not gas tank.
|ES 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|DX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
Is the Mazda Protege a good car?
Is the Mazda Protege reliable?
Is the 2003 Mazda Protege a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 Mazda Protege?
The least-expensive 2003 Mazda Protege is the 2003 Mazda Protege DX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,680.
Other versions include:
- ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,140
- DX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,680
- LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,415
What are the different models of Mazda Protege?
Used 2003 Mazda Protege Overview
The Used 2003 Mazda Protege is offered in the following submodels: Protege Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2003 Mazda Protege?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Mazda Protege and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Protege 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Protege.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 Mazda Protege and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 Protege featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2003 Mazda Protege?
Which 2003 Mazda Proteges are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mazda Protege for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2003 Proteges listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,950 and mileage as low as 159585 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Mazda Protege.
Can't find a new 2003 Mazda Proteges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda Protege for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,354.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,923.
Is it better to lease or buy a 2003 Mazda Protege?
