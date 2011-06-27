  1. Home
1995 Mazda Protege Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Totally redesigned, the Protege grows substantially in interior volume and offers 10 more cubic feet inside than the Honda Civic. Dual airbags are finally added. ABS is standard on ES trim level; optional on LX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mazda Protege.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've owned
PrtotegeLove,07/20/2009
I bought this Penelope with 87000 miles on her. She was a manual and had a good deal of power for build. I raced a camaro on the interstate and won! Penelope also saved my life when I a woman ran a stop sign and flipped me; she turned upright about 5 minutes after I flipped. Best car I've ever owned!
Blueberry
bluberrymica,09/22/2006
This is my first car. I inherited it from my dad. I absolutely love this car. If you take care of it, it will take care of you! I have an ES trim, with the bigger engine and alloys. The ES trim is a must. My car currently has 192,000 miles on it, and It will not die anytime soon.
Worst Car I've Ever Had
cardriver247,06/10/2012
I've had this car since last December and it gives me trouble every day. I've already had to replace my fuel injector, spark plugs, and other things. right now it's lagging and takes forever to build up speed. I wish i never got this car.
Wish they made more like them
Jeremy,07/15/2009
I bought my Protege in preparation for going back to college for $3,500 with 117k on it. It's a 5 speed with a 1.5 liter. I use it for everything short of what I would need a truck for. It has plenty of room for 4-5 people and great trunk space. More than two years later, it has 156k and still going strong. Aside from basic maintenance, it has only needed a new timing belt (water pump done at same time to save $$), thermostat and tires, all wear and tear items. Although not absolutely necessary, I also replaced the struts (another wear and tear item) since I plan to drive this one until it dies, which will probably be a long time.
See all 31 reviews of the 1995 Mazda Protege
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
122 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 1995 Mazda Protege Overview

The Used 1995 Mazda Protege is offered in the following submodels: Protege Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, ES 4dr Sedan, and DX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mazda Protege?

Which used 1995 Mazda Proteges are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1995 Mazda Proteges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

