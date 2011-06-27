1995 Mazda Protege Review
Other years
1995 Highlights
Totally redesigned, the Protege grows substantially in interior volume and offers 10 more cubic feet inside than the Honda Civic. Dual airbags are finally added. ABS is standard on ES trim level; optional on LX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
PrtotegeLove,07/20/2009
I bought this Penelope with 87000 miles on her. She was a manual and had a good deal of power for build. I raced a camaro on the interstate and won! Penelope also saved my life when I a woman ran a stop sign and flipped me; she turned upright about 5 minutes after I flipped. Best car I've ever owned!
bluberrymica,09/22/2006
This is my first car. I inherited it from my dad. I absolutely love this car. If you take care of it, it will take care of you! I have an ES trim, with the bigger engine and alloys. The ES trim is a must. My car currently has 192,000 miles on it, and It will not die anytime soon.
cardriver247,06/10/2012
I've had this car since last December and it gives me trouble every day. I've already had to replace my fuel injector, spark plugs, and other things. right now it's lagging and takes forever to build up speed. I wish i never got this car.
Jeremy,07/15/2009
I bought my Protege in preparation for going back to college for $3,500 with 117k on it. It's a 5 speed with a 1.5 liter. I use it for everything short of what I would need a truck for. It has plenty of room for 4-5 people and great trunk space. More than two years later, it has 156k and still going strong. Aside from basic maintenance, it has only needed a new timing belt (water pump done at same time to save $$), thermostat and tires, all wear and tear items. Although not absolutely necessary, I also replaced the struts (another wear and tear item) since I plan to drive this one until it dies, which will probably be a long time.
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
122 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
