Consumer Rating
(26)
1992 Mazda Protege Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,761
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New taillights are added, and the all-wheel-drive model is dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda Protege.

5(54%)
4(46%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 protege great little car
gerouch,07/05/2008
Bought this car 5 months ago for $800.00 and that was the best money ever spent. Car had 163,000 miles on it and I have put 10,000 more miles on it since then and probably saved over $1,000 in gas money so far, if not more. Had a gas guzzling Dodge Ram that got 14 mpg and this Protege gets 37 mpg. With gas price the way they are, this car will be around for ever if I can help it. Don't like auto seat belt but will cope with that.
Great First Car
Julian ,02/04/2003
I drive my protege real hard, keeping those RPM's up all the time and the thing just handles great. I bag on the car all the time and it doesn't get problems. Its a very reliable car, even more so if you don't beat it to hell like i do. This is a very good car for just getting around in or ur teenagers first car. I would recommend it to anyone. It could do with a lil more pwoer though, but its not hard to add a few mods like a custom intake and a turbocharger and my lil protege has bout 175 hp. Thats a terrific gain from the stock 105hp, with still great fuel mileage. i estimate my car to at least get 36 mpg.
Still going
mp_nj,04/29/2004
As the original owner, this car has been very reliable for the past 12+ years. It stalled once around 60k miles, and ended up replacing the tie rods. Besides that, there hasnt been any other major problem. Earlier this year the car passed 170k miles, and I see no reason to replace it.
Nickle-and-Diming Me to Death
ldpitman,07/13/2004
The PLASTIC radiator blew up three summers ago (2001); I have had nothing but problems since then--I've since replaced the radiator, head gasket (twice, I think) timing belt (expected...once... I've had to replace it twice in less than two years. No one can figure out why it keeps shredding/coming off.), water pump, thermostat, A/C switch and housing, compressor, etc. I CAN'T WAIT 'til I can afford to get another NEW car. I plan to never buy Mazda again, nor an older used car, even though this one was only 6.5 years old when I bought it, with 57K miles. It's now at only 107K miles.
See all 26 reviews of the 1992 Mazda Protege
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mazda Protege

Used 1992 Mazda Protege Overview

The Used 1992 Mazda Protege is offered in the following submodels: Protege Sedan. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

