1992 Mazda Protege Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,761
Used Protege for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
New taillights are added, and the all-wheel-drive model is dropped.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda Protege.
Most helpful consumer reviews
gerouch,07/05/2008
Bought this car 5 months ago for $800.00 and that was the best money ever spent. Car had 163,000 miles on it and I have put 10,000 more miles on it since then and probably saved over $1,000 in gas money so far, if not more. Had a gas guzzling Dodge Ram that got 14 mpg and this Protege gets 37 mpg. With gas price the way they are, this car will be around for ever if I can help it. Don't like auto seat belt but will cope with that.
Julian ,02/04/2003
I drive my protege real hard, keeping those RPM's up all the time and the thing just handles great. I bag on the car all the time and it doesn't get problems. Its a very reliable car, even more so if you don't beat it to hell like i do. This is a very good car for just getting around in or ur teenagers first car. I would recommend it to anyone. It could do with a lil more pwoer though, but its not hard to add a few mods like a custom intake and a turbocharger and my lil protege has bout 175 hp. Thats a terrific gain from the stock 105hp, with still great fuel mileage. i estimate my car to at least get 36 mpg.
mp_nj,04/29/2004
As the original owner, this car has been very reliable for the past 12+ years. It stalled once around 60k miles, and ended up replacing the tie rods. Besides that, there hasnt been any other major problem. Earlier this year the car passed 170k miles, and I see no reason to replace it.
ldpitman,07/13/2004
The PLASTIC radiator blew up three summers ago (2001); I have had nothing but problems since then--I've since replaced the radiator, head gasket (twice, I think) timing belt (expected...once... I've had to replace it twice in less than two years. No one can figure out why it keeps shredding/coming off.), water pump, thermostat, A/C switch and housing, compressor, etc. I CAN'T WAIT 'til I can afford to get another NEW car. I plan to never buy Mazda again, nor an older used car, even though this one was only 6.5 years old when I bought it, with 57K miles. It's now at only 107K miles.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mazda Protege features & specs
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Protege
Related Used 1992 Mazda Protege info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019