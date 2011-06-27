I drive my protege real hard, keeping those RPM's up all the time and the thing just handles great. I bag on the car all the time and it doesn't get problems. Its a very reliable car, even more so if you don't beat it to hell like i do. This is a very good car for just getting around in or ur teenagers first car. I would recommend it to anyone. It could do with a lil more pwoer though, but its not hard to add a few mods like a custom intake and a turbocharger and my lil protege has bout 175 hp. Thats a terrific gain from the stock 105hp, with still great fuel mileage. i estimate my car to at least get 36 mpg.

Read more