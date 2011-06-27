  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
1991 Mazda Protege Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda Protege.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A really Great Little Car
TMoon,02/11/2003
In the 80's, Mazda offered the GLC: Great Little Car. But my '91 Protege has that one beat! I've driven it for 12 years/168,000 miles. Yes, it's needed some major repairs (manual xmission, brakes, head gasket), but nothing else has gone wrong with it. And, it's more fun to drive than many so-called "sports" cars. Great handling; wonderful sounding engine. Fairly comfy seats. Good ergonomics. Can't beat it!
cheap and fun
keyframe,02/03/2010
Fantastic car for a purist. Well-balanced. Has the most wonderful steering feel ever. Reliable. Doesn't rust as much as my other car--the 1996 Honda Accord. 8.5 secords to 60 mph, .8g skidpad with stock tires, 16.9 seconds to quarter mile... but oh, how heavenly does it corner. I even prefer its engine sound to the newer Proteges. 30 MPG highway.
No problems with this one!
MaxA,05/08/2002
After 126,000 in 11 years, my Protege keeps on ticking. It has been such a thrifty little car with no rust after living in snow a salt county for 10 years. Here is what has gone wrong with the car in 11 years: Panasonic radio died and was replaced completey free under warrantee, brake were repaced twice, exhaust replaced twice, A/C compressor replaced. That is it along with regular tune ups and oil changes. The car runs perfectly, not a single squeek or thud has emerged over the miles. I am completely satisfied with this well built econo-box and will buy another Mazda when the time comes.
It'll do!!!
Uncomfortable,04/04/2002
This vehicle is great on dry roads but I found that it tends to hydro-plane on wet roads. It's good for driving around town but not so good for going out of town.
See all 18 reviews of the 1991 Mazda Protege
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mazda Protege features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mazda Protege

Used 1991 Mazda Protege Overview

The Used 1991 Mazda Protege is offered in the following submodels: Protege Sedan. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan 4WD, and LX 4dr Sedan.

