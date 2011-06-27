1991 Mazda Protege Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,760
Used Protege for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda Protege.
Most helpful consumer reviews
TMoon,02/11/2003
In the 80's, Mazda offered the GLC: Great Little Car. But my '91 Protege has that one beat! I've driven it for 12 years/168,000 miles. Yes, it's needed some major repairs (manual xmission, brakes, head gasket), but nothing else has gone wrong with it. And, it's more fun to drive than many so-called "sports" cars. Great handling; wonderful sounding engine. Fairly comfy seats. Good ergonomics. Can't beat it!
keyframe,02/03/2010
Fantastic car for a purist. Well-balanced. Has the most wonderful steering feel ever. Reliable. Doesn't rust as much as my other car--the 1996 Honda Accord. 8.5 secords to 60 mph, .8g skidpad with stock tires, 16.9 seconds to quarter mile... but oh, how heavenly does it corner. I even prefer its engine sound to the newer Proteges. 30 MPG highway.
MaxA,05/08/2002
After 126,000 in 11 years, my Protege keeps on ticking. It has been such a thrifty little car with no rust after living in snow a salt county for 10 years. Here is what has gone wrong with the car in 11 years: Panasonic radio died and was replaced completey free under warrantee, brake were repaced twice, exhaust replaced twice, A/C compressor replaced. That is it along with regular tune ups and oil changes. The car runs perfectly, not a single squeek or thud has emerged over the miles. I am completely satisfied with this well built econo-box and will buy another Mazda when the time comes.
Uncomfortable,04/04/2002
This vehicle is great on dry roads but I found that it tends to hydro-plane on wet roads. It's good for driving around town but not so good for going out of town.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Mazda Protege features & specs
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Protege
Related Used 1991 Mazda Protege info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019