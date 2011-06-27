Estimated values
2001 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,161
|$1,923
|$2,317
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,764
|$2,130
|Average
|$874
|$1,447
|$1,756
|Rough
|$682
|$1,130
|$1,383
Estimated values
2001 Mazda MPV DX 4dr Minivan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$872
|$1,403
|$1,677
|Clean
|$800
|$1,287
|$1,542
|Average
|$656
|$1,056
|$1,271
|Rough
|$513
|$824
|$1,001
Estimated values
2001 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$952
|$1,622
|$1,968
|Clean
|$874
|$1,488
|$1,810
|Average
|$717
|$1,221
|$1,492
|Rough
|$560
|$953
|$1,175