2017 Mazda CX-5 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,173$20,754$23,473
Clean$17,722$20,231$22,864
Average$16,820$19,185$21,647
Rough$15,918$18,138$20,429
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Select 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,388$19,857$22,458
Clean$16,956$19,356$21,876
Average$16,093$18,355$20,711
Rough$15,230$17,354$19,546
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,647$20,153$22,794
Clean$17,209$19,645$22,202
Average$16,333$18,629$21,020
Rough$15,457$17,613$19,838
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,547$21,180$23,955
Clean$18,086$20,646$23,333
Average$17,166$19,579$22,091
Rough$16,245$18,511$20,848
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,937$16,486$19,168
Clean$13,591$16,071$18,670
Average$12,899$15,239$17,676
Rough$12,207$14,408$16,682
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,547$17,755$20,081
Clean$15,161$17,308$19,561
Average$14,390$16,412$18,519
Rough$13,618$15,517$17,477
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,827$18,075$20,443
Clean$15,434$17,619$19,913
Average$14,649$16,708$18,852
Rough$13,863$15,797$17,792
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,707$19,080$21,579
Clean$16,292$18,599$21,019
Average$15,463$17,637$19,900
Rough$14,634$16,675$18,781
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Mazda CX-5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mazda CX-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,591 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,071 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Mazda CX-5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Mazda CX-5 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2017 Mazda CX-5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.