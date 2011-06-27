Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,173
|$20,754
|$23,473
|Clean
|$17,722
|$20,231
|$22,864
|Average
|$16,820
|$19,185
|$21,647
|Rough
|$15,918
|$18,138
|$20,429
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Select 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,388
|$19,857
|$22,458
|Clean
|$16,956
|$19,356
|$21,876
|Average
|$16,093
|$18,355
|$20,711
|Rough
|$15,230
|$17,354
|$19,546
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,647
|$20,153
|$22,794
|Clean
|$17,209
|$19,645
|$22,202
|Average
|$16,333
|$18,629
|$21,020
|Rough
|$15,457
|$17,613
|$19,838
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,547
|$21,180
|$23,955
|Clean
|$18,086
|$20,646
|$23,333
|Average
|$17,166
|$19,579
|$22,091
|Rough
|$16,245
|$18,511
|$20,848
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,937
|$16,486
|$19,168
|Clean
|$13,591
|$16,071
|$18,670
|Average
|$12,899
|$15,239
|$17,676
|Rough
|$12,207
|$14,408
|$16,682
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,547
|$17,755
|$20,081
|Clean
|$15,161
|$17,308
|$19,561
|Average
|$14,390
|$16,412
|$18,519
|Rough
|$13,618
|$15,517
|$17,477
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,827
|$18,075
|$20,443
|Clean
|$15,434
|$17,619
|$19,913
|Average
|$14,649
|$16,708
|$18,852
|Rough
|$13,863
|$15,797
|$17,792
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,707
|$19,080
|$21,579
|Clean
|$16,292
|$18,599
|$21,019
|Average
|$15,463
|$17,637
|$19,900
|Rough
|$14,634
|$16,675
|$18,781